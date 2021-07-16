WhatsApp is becoming more and more competition-proof as days roll by. Although no messaging application has been able to get to WhatsApp’s level of popularity, but given the increasing competition with the app, there was certainly pressure on WhatsApp to innovate and improve and offer some of the features which were available on applications other than WhatsApp. Now it seems that WhatsApp might be levelling up from simply being a messaging application. Although the new privacy policy has stirred up some scepticism in the air, largely the app has been heavily relied on because of its end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp Support to Pensioners

In the latest turn of events, it has come to our knowledge that WhatsApp might be used by Banks officially now. Centre, in a new intimation to the banks, has guided that WhatsApp is a medium that can be used besides SMS and emails to send information to the account holders about transactions and other activities. But, the main focus of the government was on pensioners as it noted that pensioners need to know the breakup of their pension for various needs like Income Tax payments, return filing, EPFO and other work.

Hence, WhatsApp seems like the ideal platform to convey this information. Since it is used more as compared to email or SMS, the users will be able to instantly receive and review whatever information they need. If this happens, then the users will be saved from a lot of hassle, which they have to go through in order to get their pension details. This information came from the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare,

WhatsApp Introduces New Features

In other news, WhatsApp has made some more upgrades to both its Web and mobile application. The users of WhatsApp will now be able to use WhatsApp Web without having the need to keep their phone connected at all times. Even if their phone dies, the WhatsApp Web window will keep on working. Besides, WhatsApp has also introduced a new archive chat box in which the chat remains archive regardless of new messages. However, these features have been rolled out only to beta users for now.