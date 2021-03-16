Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Launched, Price Starts at Rs 17,999

Croma, one of the largest omnichannel retailer of electronic goods and items in India, has partnered with Amazon to launch new Fire TV Edition Smart TVs. Through the partnership, both the companies aim to take the TV viewing experience of the users to another level. There are a total of five Smart TVs launched in the series, and the prices start at Rs 17,999. Users can choose from HD to UHD 4K display Smart TVs, all powered by Amazon’s Fire TV.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Features

The newly launched Croma Fire TV edition Smart LED TVs are powered by the Fire TV that will allow users to access more than 5,000 applications such as ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, and more.

Since the Smart TVs are powered by Fire TV, they support Amazon Alexa voice assistant. With these Smart TVs, users will be able to seamlessly switch between OTT and DTH content as per their wish.

All the Smart TVs in the series support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for providing immersive sound and brilliant picture quality. The Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs will be available in different sizes- 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs Price

There are five new TVs in the series. The first one is the 32-inch variant with HD resolution support that will cost Rs 17,999. Then there are two 43-inch variants where the full-HD variant will cost Rs 29,999 and the 4K variant will cost Rs 34,999.

The 50-inch variant with UHD 4K resolution will cost Rs 39,999, and the 55-inch variant with UHD 4K resolution will cost Rs 46,499.

The newly launched Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs are available both in the offline/online stores of Croma and Amazon India starting today. All the TVs further come with a Zero Dot Replacement warranty of one year and 3 years comprehensive warranty.