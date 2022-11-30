Connect Broadband Starter Plans with OTT Benefits: Take a Look

A 40 Mbps internet speed is included in Connect Broadband's Rs 499 subscription. Commercial usage policy of 3300GB data is applicable with this plan.  Unlimited local and STD calls are included with this plan. It should be noted that when 3300 GB of the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data have been consumed, speed will be decreased to 5 Mbps.

Connect Broadband is a prominent player in the broadband and fixed line segment in the Punjab telecom circle. There are now only five Indian cities where this Internet service provider (ISP) provides services: Amritsar, Patiala, Chandigarh, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana. The majority of ISPs don't provide packages of plans and deals in the lower price ranges; however, Connect Broadband has changed the situation with a wide range of options. There are four basic plans with unlimited entertainment offered by the broadband. Prices for these plans range from Rs 499 to Rs 599, Rs 699 and Rs 799. Let's look more closely at each of these plans.

Connect Broadband Plans With Unlimited Data

Rs 499 Broadband Plan

A 40 Mbps internet speed is included in Connect Broadband's Rs 499 subscription. A commercial usage policy of 3300GB of data is applicable with this plan. Unlimited local and STD calls are included with this plan. It should be noted that when 3300 GB of the Fair-Usage-Policy (FUP) data has been consumed, the speed will be decreased to 5 Mbps. With this plan, there are no Over-The-Top (OTT) advantages available.

Rs 599 Broadband Plan

The Rs 599 plan from Connect Broadband includes an internet speed of 75 Mbps. A commercial usage policy of 3300GB of data is also applicable with this plan, just like it is with the Rs 499 plan. This package includes unlimited local and STD calls. It should be reminded that speed will be reduced to 10 Mbps once 3300 GB of the FUP data has been utilised. There are no OTT benefits offered by this package either.

Rs 699 Broadband Plan

Connect Broadband's Rs 699 plan includes 100 Mbps internet speed. Additionally, this package comes with 3300GB of data each month. Along with unlimited data, users of this plan also receive unlimited local and STD calls. The three OTT benefits included with the plan are Disney+, MX Player Gold, and Eros Now.

Rs 799 Broadband Plan

125 Mbps of speed is included in Connect Broadband's Rs 799 broadband plan. This package also provides 3300GB of data per month, after which the speed would drop to 10 Mbps. Eros Now, Discovery+, and MX Player Gold are the three OTT advantages included with this service. Additionally, the company offers its customers free voice calls.

Please take note that the company maintains the right to add or withdraw the free OTT pack that is included in all of the aforementioned plans in the future without prior notice. Taxes are not included in the aforementioned plan. Therefore, GST extra, as necessary, would be charged in accordance with what is stated on the company's terms and conditions page.

