COAI Calls 5G Tech Safe, Says Concerns Around Health Consequences Misleading

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that there multiple shreds of evidence available which confirm that the next-generation cellular network technology 5G is safe. The industry body further added that the concerns about the impact of 5G technology amongst people are totally misplaced. As reported by PTI, COAI contended that 5G would be a game-changer in the cellular network space, and the economy as a whole will witness an exponential increase in benefits because of 5G.

India Has Stringent Norms and Prescribed Standard for Electromagnetic Radiation Limits

In India, COAI, as an industry association, represents players in the telecom market like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. With that position, COAI has argued that compared to other globally accepted standards, India has much stricter norms and prescribed standards in place for electromagnetic radiation limit in the telecom sector. This comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed a lawsuit by Indian Actress Juhi Chawla.

Her lawsuit that challenged the setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country was described as defective and an abuse of the process of law. As a result, the Delhi High Court stroked the petitioner and other co-petitioners down with Rs 20 lakh fine, which the court thought was filed to gain publicity. COAI’s Director-General, Dr S.P. Kochhar, welcomed the court’s decision on the lawsuit against 5G and said that it puts various rumours spreading to rest.

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been several rumours linking 5G technology with the spread of the airborne virus. Just last month, the industry association had slammed these rumours and dismissed the unsubstantiated and unverified claims around the adverse health effects of 5G.

Fallacious Fears Always Surface When New Technology Is Introduced

Dr S.P. Kochhar commented on the matter to defend 5G technology and said that the radiation permitted in India is one-tenth of the globally accepted standards. He said that the system has already accounted for these radiations, and any notion or concerns around them and their impact are misplaced. He further added that such fallacious fears always surface whenever a new technology is introduced.