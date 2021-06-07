GPON Broadband Technology Benefits Explained



A broadband internet connection is delivered at your doorstep mainly in two different ways which in the form of a wired connection or a wireless connection. A wired connection uses an ethernet cable that delivers access to your computer or laptop. A wireless connection uses a Wi-Fi router that can be used to connect multiple devices in a single broadband connection. Underwired connection, a Passive Optical Network or PON technology uses fibre optic cabling to provide ethernet connectivity from the main data source to endpoints.

Since its launch in the mid-90s, PON has constantly been evolving. Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) is the next big thing in structured cabling technology. It uses a fibre-optic broadband connection to create a point to multipoint network. This grants individual users all fibre access to any ethernet end-point. There are many benefits of GPON Broadband technology.

GPON System Can Transmit Data Over Greater Range

Where conventional copper cables have a limited range of only 100 meters, GPON systems can transmit data over 10 to 20 kilometres. This means that even if you are situated far away from your Internet Service Provider, GPON Broadband Technology can deliver high-speed internet despite the distance.

GPON Can Provide Much Faster Speed

The GPON technology is built on fibre optic cables. Fibre optic cables are built of glass strands and are as thick as human hair. They can transmit data at the speed of light. The fibre optic network of GPON technology provides high-performance bandwidth of up to 5 gigabits per second downstream and 25 Gbps up to the hub. These speeds are impossible to achieve with copper wires over a great distance.

GPON Technology is Environmental Friendly

As fibre optic cables are much thinner than copper cables, they save much space underground and above the ground. This makes fibre optics an efficient choice of transmitting data to your doorstep. The fibre optic technology uses fewer components and also does not have any strict operating temperature requirements. Since it uses less electricity and air conditioning at the backend, it makes GPON Technology environmental friendly.

GPON Is a Sophisticated Technology

GPON can employ burst-mode, which is a high-speed transmission with statistical usage capabilities. This feature allows dynamic control and sharing of bandwidth using committed and excess information rate parameters. It enables ISPs to provide their users with a minimum guaranteed bandwidth at peak time. Features like these make GPON a sophisticated technology compared to others.