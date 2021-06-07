Jio Saavn, the largest streaming platform for music and audio-related entertainment in the whole of South Asia on Monday released its new product which aims to tackle video streaming platforms, This new product has been given the name of JioSaavnTV.

The unique video feature from Reliance Jio aims to bridge the gap between expert curation and ease of consumption. JioSaavnTV is the newest addition to the video products on offer via the platform.

With JioSaavnTV, the platform aims to create and organise a new television experience when it comes to music in addition to its widely popular audio service. This feature will intend to provide users with a one-stop entertainment hub via the highest quality streaming technology.

When it comes to usage, with expert curation and ease of consumption, users will be able to access Music TV Channels and Music Video Playlists on a new tab on the homepage, which will allow them to make a choice on what the user would like to watch. TV Channels will have recommended videos that will play one after the other, with Video Playlists being playlists curated by mood, genre and artists.

What Else Does Jio Include in the New Platform?

By the newly introduced Music TV channel and the Music Video Playlists, JioSaavn intends to provide a differentiated experience by letting users discover and gain access to a whole range of music videos from the artist, era or mood.

The new feature will enable users to switch seamlessly between videos that they wish to watch as well as previously queued audio tracks. To get access to the full in-app video experience JioSaavn users can flip between horizontal and vertical modes.

To start off the launch, JioSaavnTV will provide curation around popular artists, moods, genres and eras in music. The release of the new product is being aided by a marketing campaign via video ads showcasing music videos from artists such as Badshah, Justin Beiber, Dua Lipa, K-Pop sensation BTS and Akul.

The launch will also be amplified across various different social channels, digital and influencer outreach as well as a VR experience by making use of Instagram.

In terms of usage, Jio Saavn Pro users will be able to enjoy an ad-free and unlimited access to the video library, with free users being given the option to watch up to three videos per month, providing access to those who do not wish to splurge on a membership, but limiting their overall access.