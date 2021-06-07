

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has its shortcomings in providing services and overall management of the network, but the company still offers very competitive prepaid plans. The telco offers such economical and benefits packed year-long validity plans that it just beats what Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer to their customers. If BSNL had an existing 4G network with impressive coverage, it would have been the top operator of the country. Regardless, the company offers very attractive plans with long-term validity; let’s take a look at them.

BSNL Plan Vouchers For Long-Term

BSNL offers two plan vouchers for the long term. Both the plans come with a validity of 365 days (1 year) and provide users with multiple benefits. The special thing about both the vouchers is that they are cheap in terms of the benefits they provide to the users. The two plans that we are talking about come for Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,399.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi also offer users long-term plans for the same amount. But none of the private operators offers as much benefit as BSNL does with its plans.

Starting with the PV_1999 that costs Rs 1,999, it comes with 2GB daily data and truly unlimited calling for the whole year. Once the user has consumed the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day, the internet speed reduces to 80 Kbps. Users also get 100 SMS/day and a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription of Eros Now. There is a free caller tune benefit with unlimited song changing and Lokdhun content (60 days) included as well.

The second voucher is PV_2399, and it costs Rs 2,399. Users get 3GB daily data with 100 SMS/day and truly unlimited voice calling with the voucher. Post consumption of FUP data, the internet speed drops to 80 Kbps only, and users also get a free caller tune benefit and OTT benefit of Eros Now. The benefits of both the plans are valid for 1 year.

It is important to note that both the vouchers might not be available for users in all the circles. It is also worth noting that these are the two most expensive plan vouchers offered by the company to users for plan extension and plan migration.

While Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) don’t offer the same benefits packed prepaid plans like BSNL, all of the private operators have a good 4G coverage throughout the country. This helps them in staying ahead of the state-run operator even though their plans are slightly expensive and offer lesser benefits in most cases. BSNL’s quest for rolling out 4G services in India is still going on.