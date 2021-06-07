

In recent times, OnePlus has started to take a different approach when it comes to pre-release promotions of a new device. Earlier the company would drop bleak hints, but, since 2020, the company decided that going public in one way or the other or by revealing the design, something good might come out of it, and the hype train would keep on running.

This is what Ex-OnePlus employee and co-founder Carl Pei did by unveiling the highly talked about and anticipated Nord in a youtube video prior to the launch and, today, almost a year later, the CEO of the company, Mr Pete Lau went public and decided to leak an upcoming device from the brand which will be launched in the US.

Pete Lau sat down with the folks at PC Mag in order to talk about the next budget phone in the Nord lineup, which will be under the moniker of the Nord N200, which is the successor to the Nord N100 that was launched back in 2020.

What Do We Know About the Nord N200

Out of expectations that you might have regarding the device, the design will not surprise you as it will be quite similar to the original mould. Lau does mention that two new features are coming to the new device, namely the FHD+ display and support for 5G.

As for the design that was mentioned above, at first glance, you can see that the device takes inspiration from the S21 by Samsung and the OnePlus 8T. Do note that it is actually a rebranded Oppo A93, which was launched back in January of 2021. This is similar to the Nord N100, which in itself was a rebrand.

The device opts to remove the alert slider that sets the OnePlus flagships apart. When it comes to optics, going by the Oppo A93, the device might make use of a 48MP primary camera coupled with 2MP depth sensors. Other features will be in relation to microSD card support and the inclusion of a headphone jack.

The handset might also feature a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 480 chipset. In terms of the display, the device could make use of a panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of FHD+.

Pete Lau has mentioned that the Nord 200 will be launched in the United States of America for under $250. Given the relative success that its predecessor currently holds, it might be another hit in the making.