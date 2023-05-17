Citymesh to Deploy Nokia 5G Connected Drone Platform in Belgium

Belgian telecom operator Citymesh has partnered with Nokia to implement Nokia's 5G Connected Drone Platform. The collaboration aims to supply Citymesh - Nokia's Drone Networks platform with 70 Drone-in-a-Box (DiaB) units, creating an extensive 5G automated drone grid across Belgium. The project, known as SENSE by Citymesh, will enhance emergency response and resource mobilization during critical events.

Also Read: Telenet Belgium Introduces 360-Degree Wi-Fi System

Drones Deployed in Emergency Zones

The 70 drones will be strategically deployed in 35 emergency zones throughout Belgium, providing valuable information within the crucial 15-minute period following an emergency call. This real-time data empowers first responder teams to make informed decisions and act swiftly in each unique situation.

According to the statement, Belgium's emergency services receive over two million calls annually, often with incomplete information that hampers the efficiency of response teams. By leveraging Nokia Drone Networks, the DiaB units can operate 24/7, dispatching drones from strategically located docking stations across the country.

Also Read: Telenet to Expand 5G Network to Brussels and Wallonia

Advanced Capabilities and Real-Time Data

Equipped with high-definition and AI-enhanced thermal imaging capabilities, the drones capture aerial footage in real-time, including smoke plumes, fire parameters, and the number and location of individuals, the statement said.

This information is relayed to control centres even before emergency teams arrive, enabling authorities to develop effective response strategies to save lives and mitigate damage to assets and natural resources.

Also Read: Orange Belgium and Telenet Sign 15 Year Agreement for Fixed Networks

Significant Milestone and Nationwide Deployment

The nationwide deployment of SENSE marks a significant milestone following successful pilot projects with organizations such as the Fluvia fire brigade in Kortrijk, Brussels Airport Company, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and the city of Genk, according to the official release. The Federal Public Service Economy has provided support throughout the process.

Integration with 4G and 5G Networks

The Nokia Drone Networks solution integrates with public and private 4G and 5G networks, improving situational awareness for first responders and other professionals. It can be operated remotely and complies with aviation regulatory bodies such as EASA in Europe and FAA in the United States.

Equipped with a dual gimbal camera, docking station, and edge data processing, the platform is also supported by an open API framework, enabling the integration of third-party applications to expand its capabilities for a wider range of use cases.

Also Read: euNetworks Completes Dark Fibre Network Acquisition in Belgium

Citymesh is a Belgian telecom operator, specialized in the rollout of large-scale wireless networks, from WiFi to 5G.