Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 Comes With Bugs Fixes, In-Game Events and More

Call of Duty (COD) Mobile has become an attractive option for smartphone gamers since the time PUBG Mobile got banned in India. It is an adaptation of the PC version of the game that is now available for the mobile gamers as well.

The COD Mobile has millions of downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. It has announced a few in-game events that you should know if you are an active player of the game.

Take a look at all the in-game events announced below.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 2 In-Game Events

There are a total of eight events that Activision (developer of the game) has announced. These events are –

Group Combat – March 17 to March 21 (Multiplayer)

Attack of the Night – March 17 to March 23 (Multiplayer)

Two new seasonal challenges – All season

Rapid Fire Mode – March 19 to March 23 (Multiplayer)

Tank Battle Mode – March 19 to March 25 (Battle Royale)

Shipment 24/7 – March 19 to March 25 (Multiplayer)

S2 Main Event – Pursuit – March 26 to April 8

Gunfight Sniper Mode – March 26 to April 1

Further, COD Mobile now comes with a ‘For You’ section on its Store. It will enable users to look at previously used lucky draws. If there is an old weapon set that needs to be completed or the user just wants to look at the new releases, he/she can do it using this section of the store.

The developers have also shared about the bug fixes that are coming to the game. They will arrive in the next few days and will enhance the user experience of the game.

There was a rare issue of loot not spawning in the Battle Royale mode, which will be fixed soon, along with the audio issues that the operators had reported. Users will also get notifications whenever a new item is dropped in the store. Ensure that your game is running on the latest version released to get all the new features.