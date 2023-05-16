BSNL to Provide 4G in Tribal Areas of Himachal Pradesh, Plans 5G Rollout in 2024: Report

Reported by Yashika Goel

BSNL is set to provide 4G connectivity to about 120 villages in the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh, with the installation of 450 km of optical fiber cable. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Himachal government to collaborate for the speedy rollout of BSNL fiber.

Highlights

  • BSNL to provide 4G connectivity to 120 tribal villages in Himachal Pradesh.
  • 450 km of optical fiber cable to be laid for high-speed digital connectivity.
  • Network upgradation work progressing rapidly for nationwide 4G rollout by 2023.

BSNL to Provide 4G Connectivity in Tribal Areas, Plans 5G Rollout in 2024: Report

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom service provider, is set to enhance digital connectivity in tribal areas by providing 4G services to approximately 120 villages in the Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. This initiative involves laying 450 km of optical fibre cable to ensure high-speed connectivity, according to an ET Report. The project, valued at Rs 50 crore, has been allocated under the Special Assistance to States for CAPEX (Capital Expenditure) Scheme for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Also Read: BSNL 4G Services Available in These Circles on Limited Scale

Network Upgradation and 4G Rollout Plans

BSNL's move to expand its network infrastructure is aimed at bridging the gap with telecom operators such as Airtel and Jio. As part of its network upgradation plan, BSNL is making remarkable progress in rolling out 4G services nationwide by 2023. Furthermore, the company is actively working on upgrading its network to be 5G-compatible and plans to launch 5G services in 2024.

The network upgradation work is progressing "very fast" for rolling out 4G in the entire country by 2023. The network is upgradeable to 5G, and the same would be launched in 2024, the report quoted CMD of BSNL in the saying.

During a media interaction, Pravin Kumar Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, expressed the organization's goal of increasing its market share from the current 9.9 per cent to 15-20 per cent across the country. Purwar further highlighted BSNL's commitment to Himachal Pradesh, aiming for a substantial 150 per cent increase in its market share in Himachal Pradesh, according to the report.

Also Read: BSNL Faces High Rate of FTTH Disconnections and Market Share Challenges: Report

Collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Government

In line with its efforts to expedite the deployment of fibre networks, BSNL has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Himachal Pradesh government. This partnership aims to engage the skilled manpower available with technical institutions in the state to accelerate the rollout of the BSNL fibre network.

Replacing Copper Wires with Optical Fiber

The copper wire is being replaced by optical fibre to provide high-speed broad services, and 1300 operating sites are being technically upgraded while 250-300 new sites are being created for development and better coverage, according to the report. BSNL anticipates that its 5G services would be better or at least compete effectively with Jio and Airtel as the demand for internet and broadband services continues to surge.

Also Read: BSNL Offers These Great Benefits With STV 147 for 30 Days

Focus on Market Expansion and 5G Launch

Notably, BSNL emphasizes its role as a government instrument, working in the country's interest. While it acknowledges the need for commercial viability, BSNL emphasises the significance of acquiring spectrum in the 700 MHz band to ensure improved coverage and faster speeds in its 5G services, according to the CMD as per the report.

With the expansion of digital connectivity in tribal areas and the upcoming 5G rollout, BSNL is expected to play a crucial role in revolutionizing communication services in the country.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Videos

