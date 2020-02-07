BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan Launched With 2TB Data Benefit

Highlights BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre plan comes with 2TB FUP limit per month

The plan is currently available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles

BSNL continues to provide seven pan-India Bharat Fibre plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Bharat Fibre plan of Rs 2,999 in select circles. In Chennai and Tamil Nadu telecom circles, BSNL is now offering the Rs 2,999 FTTH broadband plan under Bharat Fibre branding. Benefits of the new Bharat Fibre plan include 2000GB or 2TB data limit per month, 100 Mbps speeds, unlimited voice calling to any network within India and Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost. Pan-India wise, BSNL has seven Bharat Fibre plans which are valid across all the circles where the company is offering Bharat Fibre service. Alongside the pan-India plans, BSNL is also providing some circle-specific Bharat Fibre plans like Rs 1,999 and Rs 2,999. The best part of the circle-specific plans is they don’t come with any daily FUP limit like the pan-India Bharat Fibre plans.

BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan: Benefits Detailed

BSNL is not going after the private Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in terms of speeds offered, instead, the company is focusing on delivering Bharat Fibre service even to rural locations. Reliance JioFiber was looking to steal the thunder from BSNL in the broadband department with JioFiber plans, but the ISP’ sub-par broadband plans made BSNL the ultimate winner.

Comparison to BSNL’s Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre plan, JioFiber has a Rs 2,499 plan which ships with 1500GB data for new users and 500 Mbps speeds. For existing users after six months, the data benefit of Rs 2,499 JioFiber Diamond plan would be 1250GB.

Talking about the BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre broadband plan available in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles, it offers a user 100 Mbps speeds up to 2000GB or 2TB after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. There’s no FUP limit once you exhaust the 2000GB allotted data. Users will also get to make unlimited voice calls to any network within India via BSNL landline service. Additionally, the plan also offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 to new users. The price of the plan mentioned above is excluding taxes and it is also known as ‘FIBRO COMBO ULD 2999 CS47’ in the circles.

BSNL Pan-India Bharat Fibre Plans Detailed

As mentioned above, BSNL has some circle-specific Bharat Fibre plans, but pan-India wise, the PSU has seven Bharat Fibre plans starting at just Rs 849. The basic two Bharat Fibre plans are Rs 849 and Rs 1,277 which ship with 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds, respectively till 600GB and 750GB. Bharat Fibre plans above Rs 1,277 come with 100 Mbps speeds and the only difference is the FUP limit.

The Rs 2,499 plan offers 40GB data per day, Rs 4,499 plan comes with 55GB daily data, followed by the Rs 5,999 Bharat Fibre plan with 80GB data every day. The Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999 Bharat Fibre plans come with a whopping 120GB and 170GB data per day benefit. All these plans also come with Amazon Prime membership and unlimited voice calling benefit via BSNL landline service at no extra cost.

BSNL is also providing after FUP speeds of 10 Mbps with Bharat Fibre plans. It is kind of sad to see BSNL not launching 1 Gbps broadband plans taking on the likes of Airtel Xstream Fibre, Reliance JioFiber and ACT Fibernet. MTNL launched 1 Gbps broadband plans last year but there’s no update whatsoever from BSNL in this regard.