Samsung Galaxy A50s Now Starts at Rs 17,499 After Price Cut

Right after the launch of Galaxy A51 in India, Samsung has slashed the prices of its predecessor, the Galaxy A50s. The Samsung Galaxy A50s, which made its debut in India four months ago, has now received its second permanent price cut. The Galaxy A50s is amongst the best-selling sub-Rs 20,000 devices in India, thanks to some key features like Super AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, 48MP triple camera setup and a capable Exynos 9611 chipset. After the price cut, the Galaxy A50s is available at a starting price of Rs 17,499. This news was first reported by Mumbai-based offline retailer Mahesh Telecom. Both the 4GB and 6GB RAM variants of Galaxy A50s received a price cut in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A50s Price in India Reduced: Check New Prices

Samsung launched the Galaxy A50s in two variants- 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB. The base variant of the handset is now available at Rs 17,499, whereas the premium model can be purchased for Rs 19,999. The new prices are already effective across Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung Shop Online and other offline stores as well.

Before the price cut, the prices of the two variants were Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. So a decent Rs 2,500 price cut can be noticed on the base variant of the Galaxy A50s. This is the second price cut for Galaxy A50s since its launch in September last year. The launch prices of the Galaxy A50s were Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy A50s: Specifications and Features

The Galaxy A50s was a successor to the Galaxy A50 which was amongst the top five best selling smartphones in the second quarter of 2020. The Galaxy A50s has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, it has Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports storage expansion up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging which is very standard in 2020. As for the cameras, we get a 48MP primary shooter on the back that works in tandem with an 8MP ultrawide angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Frontal, we get a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India with almost similar specs, but improved cameras and battery size. The Galaxy A51 in India starts at Rs 23,999, but it will receive price cut very soon to boost the sales.