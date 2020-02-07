New Tata Sky Users Can No Longer Opt for SD Set-Top Box

Tata Sky is no longer taking new SD connection requests from its website, so we can safely assume the box has been discontinued

By February 7th, 2020 AT 11:41 AM
    Tata Sky has discontinued the Standard Definition or SD Set-Top Box for new connections. Just a couple of days ago, we reported that Tata Sky has the most number of Set-Top Boxes right now and the number used to be five until now. Tata Sky has removed the SD Set-Top Box option which brings down the number count to four. After the recent price cut on HD Set-Top Box, Tata Sky’s SD and HD Boxes were available at the same price of Rs 1,399. Maybe, the HD STB will continue selling at the same Rs 1,399 price after the suspension of the SD box. This move from Tata Sky might force other DTH operators as well to stop offering SD STBs to new users. Tata Sky is the leading DTH service provider and it’s also having the cheapest HD Set-Top Box right now in the industry.

    Tata Sky SD Set-Top Box Discontinued Officially

    DreamDTH reports that Tata Sky has discontinued the SD Set-Top Box officially. Tata Sky is no longer taking new SD connection requests from its website, so we can safely assume the box has been discontinued. However, the report says the customers who booked an SD connection in recent times will get the Set-Top Box installed. Also, Tata Sky will continue providing support for SD Set-Top Box. For the unaware, Tata Sky says it will provide three years of warranty support for SD connection.

    So the entry-level Set-Top Box from Tata Sky would be the High Definition (HD) one priced at Rs 1,399. Tata Sky used to sell the SD box at the same Rs 1,399 price before the discontinuation.

    Tata Sky Still Offering Most Number of Set-Top Boxes to Users

    Even after the discontinuation of SD Set-Top Box, Tata Sky is providing four more STBs to the users. The entry-level one is the HD STB which costs Rs 1,399, followed by Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV STB priced at Rs 5,999. The Tata Sky 4K Set-Top Box costs Rs 6,400, whereas the Tata Sky +HD box is priced at Rs 9,300. Tata Sky’s channel packs remain the same for all the STB users. For those who want an upgrade from SD to HD Box can do that by paying Rs 999.

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

