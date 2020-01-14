BSNL Rs 1,312 Plan Available for Rs 1,111 With 365 Days Validity for Limited Time

Highlights The Rs 1,312 prepaid plan ships 365 days of validity

The subscribers get to enjoy 250 minutes of calling everyday

The users also get 1000 SMS benefit as well

In the telecom industry right now, the popular word is that if you want to access cheap data on your smartphone, then Reliance Jio is the way to go. There is no doubt that Reliance Jio is shipping cheap data for the subscribers, but the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering even cheaper data to the subscribers. If this was not enough, BSNL is always coming up with new consumer-centric moves for its subscribers, by reducing the pricing of some of its prepaid plan, or by extending validity or increasing the data offering. As you might have guessed, BSNL has made a similar move in the industry by launching a new offer which is valid for a very short period of time and will be a good choice for the consumers who mainly use their number for voice calling and very little data. This offer reduces the pricing of the Rs 1,312 prepaid plan. Here are all the details that you need to know about the new offer from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 1,312 Prepaid Plan Available for Rs 1,111

Firstly, it would be good to know the benefits of the Rs 1,312 prepaid plan of BSNL whose pricing has been reduced to Rs 1,111 under this offer. Like we mentioned above, this plan is good for subscribers who mainly use voice calling and use very little data. The plan ships 12GB data for the entire validity period of 365 days, and in this time period, the subscribers also get access to 1000 SMS. The calling, like the other BSNL prepaid plans, is capped at 250 minutes per day, which is more than enough for most users. Now, the new pricing of Rs 1,111 for the actual Rs 1,312 prepaid plan by BSNL will be valid only for four days. BSNL Telangana has announced that the offer would be live only from January 14 to January 17. This means that the subscribers can start getting this plan for Rs 1,111 starting today only and the last day to avail this offer would be January 17.

BSNL Rs 1,699 Prepaid Plan

Now, the Rs 1,312, or the temporarily speaking, Rs 1,111 prepaid plan by BSNL is more suited to light data users who stick to calling feature only. But, for the subscribers of BSNL who would like a long term offering of 365 days with more data benefits, there are other prepaid plans. For example, BSNL is the only telecom operator right now in the industry which is shipping the Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. Under this offering, BSNL is providing its subscribers with 2GB daily data for the entire validity period of 365 days, and along with it, the subscribers also enjoy 100 SMS per day. The calling benefit is 250 minutes per day. When compared to other telecom operators, BSNL’s Rs 1,699 prepaid plan happens to be one of the most attractive prepaid plans.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan

There is also another offering which is slightly priced higher than the previous plan, but it ships more data to the consumers, and that is the Rs 1,999 prepaid plan from BSNL. This plan is a direct competitor of the Rs 2,020 prepaid plan by Reliance Jio and manages to surpass it as well. The plan provides 3GB data per day to the users for 365 days straight, and there is also 250 minutes of calling every day and 100 SMS per day benefit.