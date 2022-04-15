BSNL Prepaid Plan Offer Long-Term Validity Lovers Should Not Miss Out On

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator in India is offering users additional validity with two major long-term plans. The two plans that I am talking about here are PV2999 and PV2399. Both of these plans will now carry an additional validity of 90 and 60 days. With this, the PV2999 plan will come with a total validity of 455 days and the PV2399 will come with a total validity of 425 days. The offer is valid until June 29, 2022. The freebies offered by both the plans will also be available during the additional validity period. If you want to check out the benefits offered by both these plans, click here. Note that this is the summer offer for the customers from BSNL.

BSNL Removed FRC/PV 106 from Offerings and Rationalises FRC 108

Back on April 1, 2022, BSNL had removed FRC/PV 106 from its offerings. The PV106 will not be available for customers now in Chennai. Further, the state-run telco had rationalised the FRC (first recharge voucher) 108 on April 1, 2022.

This plan now comes with unlimited voice calling, 500 SMS, and 1GB of daily data (internet speed reduced to 80 Kbps after consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for 28 days). It is a solid short-term validity plan on offer from BSNL.

The validity of 28 days is sufficient for the money that BSNL is charging from its customers.

Users who are interested in taking advantage of the summer offer rolled out by BSNL or recharging with the rationalised FRC 108, can go to the telco’s website and recharge. For getting a new BSNL SIM, you can reach out to the nearest BSNL office or mobile SIM retailer. BSNL is currently offering prepaid plans with the lowest tariffs in India and is in the process to launch 4G soon. The state-run telco has already placed an order worth Rs 550 crore with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to procure 40W radios for 6000 sites.