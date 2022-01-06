BSNL Offering Free 5GB of Data for 30 Days

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering free 5GB of data for 30 days to users. But not every user is eligible to get hands-on free data. Only new users switching to a BSNL SIM would be eligible to get 5GB of free data from the state-run telco. Further, the offer is only valid till January 15, 2022. BSNL is running a new campaign called ‘#switchtoBSNL’. Note that the validity of the 5GB data will be 30 days or the validity of the current plan, and from switching, the company means that users who are porting out of other networks and joining BSNL. Just getting a new number from BSNL won’t make you eligible for the bonus data. Check out all the terms and conditions of the offer below.

#SwitchtoBSNL Terms and Conditions

Firstly, it is compulsory for the users that they share/retweet every BSNL’s post related to this campaign on their timeline. Further, all the participants will have to follow/like the official BSNL Facebook page (@bsnlcorporate) as well as the Twitter handle (@BSNLcorporate).

It is compulsory for the users to use #switchtoBSNL while submitting their entries on Twitter and Facebook. The customers switching to BSNL will also have to post their reason for switching to BSNL by using hashtags #SwtichtoBSNL, then tag BSNL and also follow it on all the social media platforms.

New customers joining the BSNL need to share a screenshot of the tweet/post and send it to the company through DM/ Whatsapp (9457086024) with the respective mobile number.

After doing all of this, the customer will be eligible to receive 5GB of bonus data from the company. Note that the offer is only valid up to January 15, 2022. BSNL will decide which users are eligible to receive the bonus data. Users need to port their number out of their current operator to BSNL for receiving the benefit.