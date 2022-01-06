OnePlus Might be Slowly Losing Ground in India: Opinion

What started as a beautiful relationship between Indians and OnePlus is now turning a little sour with the buggy experience of smartphones. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company stepped into the super-premium category with its smartphones crossing Rs 50,000 in MRP in India. Further, with the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series, the Chinese smartphone giant kept on increasing the price of its devices and made itself a recognisable brand in the ultra-premium category. The OnePlus 9 Pro touched upwards of Rs 70,000 in MRP.

But the company has simply been unable to meet the expectations. This might be because it is trying too much now. Earlier, OnePlus had very limited products to focus attention on. But now, there’s everything, including smartwatches, TVs, earphones, power banks, and smartphones, and there are rumours that the company is working on a tablet as well.

While the company has money, resources, experience, and the brand to pull it off, it isn’t really working for it. OnePlus’s main attraction, which is its smartphones – are underdelivering. This isn’t just my opinion, but many users with a recent OnePlus device are saying the same thing.

OnePlus Has Delivered Great Devices, But With Buggy Experience

The sole reason why users have been dissatisfied with the OnePlus smartphones is the buggy experience. The OxygenOS, which was remarked as the king of Android operating systems has been looked down upon by many. There are a lot of issues that are coming with the OnePlus devices.

Be it the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, or OxygenOS 12 on the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus has been unable to deliver what it used to. Even online, there are many customers complaining about having issues with the recent OnePlus devices.

Having personally used multiple OnePlus smartphones, some of the common problems that I have faced across all the devices is the very slow opening of the gallery, the phone crashing down at times, apps freezing even when the RAM is not overloaded.

A lot of users have taken to Twitter and complained about the same issues as well. Even the Hasselblad partnership didn’t do much for the company.

Oppo Partnership Might Change This

OnePlus merged with Oppo last year. The merger will see a unified OS (OxygenOS and ColorOS mixed) coming to the future OnePlus devices. This might solve a lot of bug issues for the devices. Especially, OnePlus needs to change the reputation of new devices, creating a lot of problems for the users. It happened with the OnePlus 8 as well as the OnePlus 9 series.