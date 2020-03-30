BSNL to Offer Free Rs 10 Talk Time and Validity Extension Up to April 20, 2020

Highlights BSNL is extending prepaid account validity of users at no extra cost

The telco is also crediting free Rs 10 talk time

BSNL also urges users to perform recharges digitally

Government-owned BSNL today announced two new changes to its prepaid subscribers. BSNL is extending the account validity up to April 20, 2020, alongside crediting Rs 10 talk time balance at no extra cost. BSNL announced this move so that the mobile subscribers will not have to face any hardships during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the telco also urged the users to ‘Go Digital’ for recharging their mobile numbers. BSNL says that the MyBSNL app has all the required plans allowing users to make use of it without any hassles. While BSNL is offering the above-mentioned two moves, Reliance Jio is crediting ‘Jio Data Pack‘ with 2GB daily data benefit valid for four days. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are yet to introduce such moves.

BSNL Users Get Free Validity Extension Till April 20

To stop the spreading of Coronavirus, the government has imposed a country-wide lockdown till April 14. And a lot of users are already facing network and data speed issues due to the sudden surge. Telcos are assuring that they can handle the additional load on voice calls and data services, but some subscribers are facing validity and balance issues. Keeping such issues in mind, BSNL has announced two moves for prepaid users.

Firstly, BSNL mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period from March 22, 2020, and are not able to recharge for an extension of validity plan, the telco is extending the validity of all mobile subscribers by up to April 20, 2020, and that too at free of cost. This move means the BSNL subscribers will continue receiving free incoming calls. For the unaware, if a BSNL prepaid account’s validity expires, then the user will not receive any incoming calls.

In addition to the free validity extension, BSNL is also giving free talk time of Rs 10 to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lockdown period. These facilities are extended to facilitate communication by BSNL mobile subscribers in an emergency, said the company.

“BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services,” said BSNL CMD, Praveen Kumar Purwar, CMD.

BSNL launched its MyBSNL app and it is currently providing all the essential services like recharge and plan verification within the app itself. As telcos reduced their ground staff due to lockdown, they are also forcing users to make use of the respective self-care apps for frequently asked questions and also to raise complaints.