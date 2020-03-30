Network Speeds Will Decrease Amidst Lockdown Period: Industry Experts

Industry Experts have marked that Coronavirus will increase the data consumption 30% in coming three to four weeks

By March 30th, 2020 AT 7:01 PM
    Highlights
    • Roughly 665.36 million Indian Users are relying on high-speed internet for their entertainment
    • Network Speed has decreased by 20% in the lockdown period
    • Video Streaming Platforms have reduced streaming quality to help the telecom operators

    The spread of Coronavirus is increasing trouble for various industries around the globe. The Indian telecom industry is also facing a huge burden amidst the outbreak of the virus. The government recently announced 21 days lockdown to combat the virus. Also, they have suggested people work from home and follow social distancing as a part of safety measures. However, the lockdown period has resulted in increased internet consumption, especially videos. Also, digital users are witnessing decreased network speeds by around 20%, especially in urban areas. The major reason behind the network slow down is because of the 30% increase in network consumption.

    Data Consumption Will increase in Coming Weeks

    Rajesh Chharia, who is the president of the Internet Service Provider Association of India has marked that the data consumption will approximately increase by 30% in coming three to four weeks. Also, the pattern will continue until the lockdown period. Since the lockdown period, roughly 665.36 million Indian internet users are relying on high-speed internet for their work and entertainment purpose which is increasing the burden on private telcos who are continuously trying to cater the growing need of a stable network. This news is reported by ET Telecom.

    Video Streaming Platforms Reduces Streaming Quality to Aid Telecom Operators

    Telecom Operators earlier appealed various video Streaming Platforms Like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and many others to reduce their streaming from HD and Ultra HD to SD. Realising the seriousness of the situation, all the video streaming platforms have reduced their streaming quality. The Standard Definition (SD) has been set as default for users streaming content on mobile networks.

    Airtel Urges Telecom Operators for Intra-Roaming Connectivity

    In another news, Bharti Airtel has appealed other telecom operators to activate Intra-Roaming Connectivity to ensure smooth and hassle-free network to users. Airtel has reached out to telecom operators like BSNL, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio, MTNL and other major telecom operators for Intra-roaming connectivity. Intra-Roaming Connectivity will be useful for telecom operators in case of network overload or shutdown especially at the quarantine period where telecom operators have to control the network infrastructure and provide a stable internet connection to people for their different purposes.

    Vishal

    How about LCOs, MSOs, DTH operators giving all channels free until lock down ?

    City
    Chennai
    Sahil Shah

    Youtube has restricted video quality at 480p on mobile device.

    City
    Ahmedabad
