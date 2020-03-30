WhatsApp Limits Video Status to 15 Seconds Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Highlights WhatsApp users will be able to upload less than 15 seconds video in Status

WhatsApp has recently launched Dark Mode for Android and iOS users

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and other platforms have also reduced streaming quality to save network bandwidth

WhatsApp has been one of the most lovable messaging platforms around the globe. The Facebook-owned app has recently launched WhatsApp Dark Mode on Android and iOS Platforms with distinctive design elements to make sure the important information stands out. The spread of Covid-19 is disrupting the telecom industry as people are staying at homes and relying on the internet for their entertainment. To save network bandwidth and internet data, WhatsApp has limited the duration of video status to 15 seconds. Earlier, the Facebook-owned app allowed users to upload 30 seconds of video in WhatsApp Status. However, to save network bandwidth and allocate in critical operations, WhatsApp has rolled cut down the duration of Video uploads in Status.

WhatsApp Says Video Uploads Will Reduce Traffic on Network Infrastructure

The government of India recently announced 21 days lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19. Also, all big organisations have announced work from home. As a result, the entire nation is streaming the internet more than ever for their work and entertainment purposes which is stressing the network infrastructure of telecom operators.

To ensure stable network operations, WhatsApp has rolled out the update. As per WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned app has rolled out the update in India to reduce traffic on network towers. However, it is expected that the update will be rolled back once the spread of Covid-19 is contained, and network usage gets stable.

Netflix, Amazon and Other Streaming Platforms Reduces Streaming Quality

Video Streaming Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 and many others have also reduced the streaming quality of their content to save network bandwidth and lesser the burden network operators. Telecom Operators earlier appealed the video steaming platforms to stream their High Definition (HD) and Ultra HD content in Standard Definition (SD) format to reduce the burden on network towers and operators.

As a result, Video Streaming Platforms has switched the HD and Ultra HD streaming to SD by default for streaming videos. However, users must note that the HD and Ultra HD streaming will be available to users if they are streaming content on their mobiles, Laptops and Smart TVs using a Broadband connection.