Reliance Jio Users Get 2GB Free Data Per Day Under Jio Data Pack

Highlights Jio users Will get 2GB data Under Jio Data Pack

Free voice calling and unlimited messages will not be included in the pack

Jio Data Pack will be valid till April 1, 2020, and it is available only to select users

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has announced a new ‘Jio Data Pack’ which will offer 2GB high-speed data per day. The new ‘Jio Data Pack’ was launched by the telecom operator two days ago. Under the new offer, users will get unlimited data. However, once users finish the 2GB mark, speed will be reduced to 64 Kbps. The Jio Data Pack offered by Reliance Jio will be valid until April 1, 2020, and users do not have to pay any extra cost to enjoy the benefits of the pack. Jio Users must also note that the new Jio Data Pack will not include Free voice calls and unlimited messages. In the past, we have seen Reliance Jio crediting free data to users account to celebrate any occasion. Since the nation is under lockdown, Jio is crediting the 2GB daily data (total 8GB for four days).

How to Check Whether Jio Data Pack is Active or Not?

Reliance Jio has marked that ‘Jio Data Pack’ will be automatically activated in users account. Many users are already enjoying the High-Speed free Internet of the offer. In case, if Jio users have not received any Data Pack, they can open the My Jio app toggle through the ‘My Plans’ Section and check the listings. Also, users can check the statements in My Jio App to check whether the Jio Data Pack offer is active.

Jio Data Pack Will Aid Users in Lockdown Period

The spread of Covid-19 has forced people to lock themselves at home. The government has already announced 21 days lockdown along with work from home to fight back the deadly virus. In such a case, digital users are relying on the internet for their work and entertainment. The new data pack by Reliance Jio will act as a blessing as users will be getting 2GB free data till April 1, 2020.

Do make a note that the Jio Data Pack is not available for every subscriber. While several users on Twitter confirmed the availability of the plan, we did not notice any such free data being credited on one of our Jio number in Telangana state.

Reliance Jio Users Can Recharge their Prepaid Numbers Across ATMs

In another News, Reliance Jio users can get their recharge done across ATMs of nine banks. The banks which will offer the service will be State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and many more. The initiative by Reliance Jio will be an additional way to get connected during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Also, users will be easily able to recharge their prepaid numbers over 90,000 ATMs.

Tip- Rajesh