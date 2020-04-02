BSNL Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 Prepaid Plans Offer Up to 500GB Data With 365 Days Validity

Highlights BSNL's Data STV of Rs 693 comes with 300GB benefit for 365 days

The Rs 1,212 Data STV offers a whopping 500GB data benefit for one year

BSNL also revised validity and data benefit of five prepaid plans

BSNL has some unique data-only offerings under its portfolio in some circles. Very recently, we have reported the telco’s STV 551 that offers a whopping 5GB data per day for 90 days. And today, we have come across two more data STVs priced at Rs 693 and Rs 1,212. Unlike other data STVs from BSNL which have a daily data limit, the Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 packs come with data benefit valid for 365 days from the date of recharge. For example, the Rs 693 pack provides a user 300GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period. Sadly, these two data packs are available only in select circles at the moment and one of them is Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. BSNL prepaid users can check for the availability of these plans via the company’s mobile app or website. These two data packs come in handy for the users who are experiencing decent 3G speeds from the company.

BSNL Rs 1,212 and Rs 693 Prepaid Plans Benefits Detailed

BSNL has been offering various data-only plans to its prepaid subscribers across the country. Two of the latest additions to the list are Rs 693 and Rs 1,212. The Rs 693 prepaid data STV comes with a total of 300GB data benefit and 365 days validity, while the Rs 1,212 plan offers 500GB data and the same 365 days validity. BSNL is not providing voice calling or SMS benefits with both these plans.

The two data STVs are currently available only in select circles. As for this writing, we can confirm the availability of these packs in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle. During the lockdown period, a lot of users are working from home and some of the users are relying on mobile data itself. If BSNL is providing decent 3G speeds in your area, you can opt for these Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 data plans for enjoying up to 500GB data for the next one year.

As for other available Data STVs, the state-run telco has several of them starting at just Rs 16 and going all the way up to Rs 1,498. One of the interesting plans is the Rs 551 Data STV that comes with 5GB data per day benefit for 90 days. At just Rs 551, BSNL prepaid users can avail 450GB of data, but again, it has the daily limit.

BSNL Reduces Data Benefit of Prepaid Plans

In other news, the government-owned PSU has reduced the validity of some popular prepaid plans. BSNL’s popular Rs 1,699 plan now offers reduced validity of 300 days, down from the earlier 365 days validity period. The company also reduced data benefit of PV 186 and STV 187 to 2GB per day from the older 3GB data per day. The Data STV of Rs 98 has also received a validity reduction and it now ships with 2GB data per day benefit for 22 days from the date of recharge.

This is not a good time for BSNL to reduce the validity or data limit of its prepaid plans as the entire nation is under lockdown. However, the move from the telco could be to promote other available plans; For the unaware, BSNL has introduced a Rs 1,999 annual plan that offers 3GB data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 365 days. So BSNL is looking to push the users to recharge Rs 1,999 plan so that the ARPU goes upward.