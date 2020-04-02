Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Likely to Have Snapdragon 865+ SoC

Highlights Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series likely to arrive with Snapdragon 865+ SoC

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series went official in February this year and the entire focus will now shift onto the next Galaxy Note series. If Samsung follows the same strategy for this year’s Galaxy Note devices, then we might see the company calling them Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+. It seems like the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20+ will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. A mysterious Samsung smartphone with model number- SM-N986U has paid a visit to popular benchmarking portal Geekbench. The motherboard name listed in the benchmark is ‘kona’ which is of Snapdragon 865’s, but the clock speed of the chipset is on the higher side than usual. This could mean the Note 20 series will probably be powered by slightly powerful Snapdragon 865+ chipset, unlike the S20 series which arrived with Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Pops Up on Benchmark

Popular tipster ICE Universe managed to dig into the Geekbench result. The Galaxy Note 20 or the Note 20+ spotted on the listing is probably running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. According to the tipster, the large-core frequency is 3.09GHz, while the same for the Snapdragon 865 was 2.84GHz. Nevertheless, he did not explicitly confirm that it is Snapdragon 865+ but says it could be the slightly bumped up version of the current Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Among other things, the Samsung phone achieved a single-core score of 985 and multi-core score of 3220. And the phone is running Android 10 at the time benchmarking.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series: What We Know So Far

We are still months away from the launch of Galaxy Note 20 series and leaks have already started pouring in. Going by the rumours, Samsung will launch two smartphones under the Note 20 series- the standard Galaxy Note 20 and the premium Galaxy Note 20+. Both the Galaxy Note 20 devices are said to feature Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra-like design with quad-camera setup on the back. As for the hardware specs, they might have Snapdragon 865+ SoC and the same Exynos 990 chipset for Asian markets.

Samsung could still be working on the phones which is the reason behind more details not coming out as of yet. Samsung will be launching the Galaxy Note 20 devices sometime in August this year.