WhatsApp to Soon Bring This Much-Requested Feature to All Users

Highlights WhatsApp for Android and iOS to soon get Expiring Messages feature

WhatsApp is also working on multi-device login feature

The two new features will be rolled out very soon

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been under the radar for not introducing the multi-device login feature. WhatsApp’s close rival Telegram has been offering this feature for years now, but the Facebook-owned company chose not to introduce it yet. However, a new report now says that the multi-device login feature will soon be available to all the users of WhatsApp. Alongside, WhatsApp is also working on ‘Expiring Messages’ feature; As the name itself suggests, messages on WhatsApp will expire after a certain duration and the time limit can be set manually by users itself. Multi login feature allows users to log into the same WhatsApp account in two devices. Continue reading to know more about the two upcoming WhatsApp features in detail.

WhatsApp to Bring Multi-Device Login Feature

WABetaInfo, which tracks all the latest developments of WhatsApp, says the company is working on multi-device login feature at the moment. The latest WhatsApp Beta v2.20.110 version has traces of the multi-device login feature. Once WhatsApp implements the feature, users will be able to log into multiple devices at the same time. For the unaware, WhatsApp users will not be able to log into two devices at the same time; If a user logs into a new device, then the current logged-in device will display an error message.

WhatsApp users will get a notification of security code change if users log into a new device. At the moment, it is unknown when WhatsApp is going to introduce the feature.

Expiring Messages Coming Soon to WhatsApp

Moving onto the next feature, WhatsApp is also working on ‘Expiring Messages’ feature. Users can set a time of when the messages should expire and the time limit would be of either one day, one week and one month. WABetaInfo also reports that the option of ‘one hour’ was present in the previous beta versions, but it has been removed now. Expiring Messages feature will be available to both Group and Private chats.

Similar to multi-device login feature, we are not sure when WhatsApp is going to introduce Expiring Messages feature to the users.