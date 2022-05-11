Broadband Plans That Will Not Cost You a Fortune From Jio, Airtel and More

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country not only high-speed high-end broadband plans but also offer affordable plans for their users which also provides good connectivity speed. These plans are suitable for first time users, students, individuals or anyone who wants to go for a budget option. Mentioned below are some of the most affordable broadband plans available that will not cost you a fortune and are quite reasonable.

Jio’s 30 Mbps Plan

Jio is one of the country’s leading ISP that offers broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps. However, the most affordable option from the company offers connectivity with 30 Mbps speed. JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. This is one of the best budget plans as users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

Airtel Broadband 40 Mbps pack

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Connect Broadband Affordable Plan

Connect Broadband is a popular company which provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides budget plans with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Netplus’ 40 Mbps Plan

Netplus is an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the North. Netplus can provide connectivity with up to 1 Gbps of internet speed. However, the company also provides a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 499 per month which is exclusive of taxes. Users get unlimited data and calling benefits with this plan. Netplus also offers OTT subscriptions with its higher-priced plans for users that are interested. Data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited and no FUP data is levied.