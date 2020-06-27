Broadband Plans from Airtel, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet and BSNL With At least 100 Mbps Speed Detailed

Work from Home has become the trend during this strange global pandemic and demand for internet is at an all-time high. For working seamlessly at your home, a good internet connection is a must these days. A broadband connection is the best way to go about your business when you are at home working. It is because it offers better internet stability and faster speeds. You can get a good broadband connection from the following — Airtel Xstream Fiber, JioFiber, BSNL and ACT Fibernet. Keep reading ahead to find out which one you would go with.

Airtel Xstream Fiber

Airtel Xstream Fiber is one of the best fiber services throughout the country. It offers plans starting from Rs 799 and goes up to Rs 3,999. There is something for everyone. The most basic plans from the ISP start with 100 Mbps speed and 150GB data per month. Customers choosing any of the plans will be eligible for getting the Airtel Thanks Gold member benefits. You can also convert your plan into unlimited by paying just Rs 299 extra. However, the unlimited plan with Airtel Xstream Fiber means getting 3.3TB monthly which is still fair.

Here are all the broadband connection plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber — Rs 799 Basic Plan (150GB data monthly at 100 Mbps speed), Rs 999 Entertainment Plan (300GB data monthly at 200 Mbps speed), Rs 1,499 Premium Plan (500GB monthly data at 300 Mbps speed) and at last VIP Plan of Rs 3,999 (Unlimited data at 1 Gbps speed).

Reliance JioFiber

Reliance JioFiber is yet another Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) service. It has a wider range of plans and its plans range from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps speeds just like Airtel. Here are all the plans from JioFiber:

Along with this, you will also have to pay a non-refundable installation deposit of Rs 1,000 as well as a security deposit of Rs 1,500.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet is also looking out for people who need a broadband connection for their home during the global pandemic so they can work seamlessly. ACT Fibernet has a wide-range of broadband plans and they differ with almost every city. The company has its high-speed and top-tier Gigabit plan dubbed ‘ACT Giga‘ in three cities- Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 3,999, respectively.

ACT Fibernet’s 100 Mbps plan in Delhi costs just Rs 799 per month, giving a tough fight to Bharti Airtel. However, the same 100 Mbps plan in Hyderabad costs Rs 1,075 (excluding taxes) per month. Users can check ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans via the company’s website and they can also apply for a new connection as well.

BSNL

All the broadband connection plans from BSNL come with unlimited calling benefit except for its base plan. Bharat Fiber is the ISP’s current high-end offering under the FTTH segment. The Bharat Fiber plans for new customers start at Rs 777 for new users and Rs 849 for existing customers. While the Rs 777 plan offers 50 Mbps speed, other Bharat Fiber plans offer at least 100 Mbps speeds. The Rs 1,277 Bharat Fiber plan will be a ideal one for a lot of people as it comes with 100 Mbps speeds, 750GB FUP limit and unlimited voice calling with BSNL’s landline service. Other Bharat Fiber plans are Rs 1,999, Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999. Apart from the Rs 1,277 broadband plan, other plans feature a daily data limit.