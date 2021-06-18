Broadband and Leased Line Connection Differences You Should Know

Broadband and Leased Lines are two types of internet connection that are popularly used today. While a leased line is a dedicated connection, the connection link is shared between multiple users in the case of broadband

By June 18th, 2021 AT 10:00 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Broadband Connection

    Internet is an innovation in the tech space that has truly revolutionised the way we live. It has become a basic necessity in our life that we access every day for uncountable reasons. The technology that allows us to access the internet has also been changing and upgrading with time. In the present day world, you can access the internet from almost anywhere in the world using different mediums and infrastructures. Broadband and Leased Lines are types of internet connection with distinct features that can be advantageous based on the use case. A broadband connection offers high-speed connectivity between a user and the internet service provider. In the case of a broadband connection, the link from the ISP is shared between multiple users and comes with variable bandwidth. On the other hand, a leased line is a dedicated connection with fixed bandwidth and symmetrical speed. There are many distinctions to note while choosing the best kind of connection according to your use case.

    Broadband Speeds have Asymmetrical and Leased Lines have Symmetrical Speeds

    While providers of both Broadband and Leased Line would advertise a high-speed connection, in the case of a broadband connection, the speed is not always reliable. As we mentioned before, a data leased line is a dedicated connection that enables the provider to deliver the promised speed. A broadband connection will probably deliver lower than promised speed as broadband operates on a congested network. The speed delivered in broadband is asymmetrical, which means that the download speed will be more than the upload speed. Leased lines provide symmetrical download and upload speed.

    Latency is Higher in A Broadband Connection

    Latency is the time difference between you clicking on something and the action happening on your device. It could be a lag while gaming or while browsing websites. In a leased line connection, the latency remains very low as the link is exclusive to you and delivering high, symmetrical speed. A broadband connection would comparatively have higher latency as the link is shared between multiple users.

    Bandwidth Scaling Is Easier with Leased Line

    The scalability of the type of internet connection can be determined by how simple it is to change the amount of bandwidth we receive in a month. Leased lines are easily expandable by investing more money. In a similar fashion, you can also choose to decrease your bandwidth in case your demand has reduced. A broadband connection is uncommonly expandable as only a few broadband packages provide versatile bandwidth options.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    DoT Wants to Protect Government Money Strictly

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wants to ensure that the government’s revenues are safe at all costs. For the same,...

    module-4-img

    Broadband and Leased Line Connection Differences You Should Know

    Internet is an innovation in the tech space that has truly revolutionised the way we live. It has become a...

    module-4-img

    Leica’s First Smartphone Makes Use of a Massive 1-Inch Sensor

    Smartphone cameras have taken a giant leap in recent times, going from a single scanner system to a dual-camera setup...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Takes On Jio With Its New Rs 456 Prepaid Plan With No Daily Limit

    module-4-img

    Dish Network to Anchorage Dell for 5G Network Infrastructure

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Boosts Network Services in Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir

    module-4-img

    BSNL and MTNL Want Ex-Employees Back