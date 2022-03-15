Broadband: 150 Mbps Speed Plans Made for Value Seeking Users

When it comes to broadband services, most users are looking for plans that not only provide high-speed internet connectivity but also come with benefits and quality that offers you value for your money. While you can get high-speed connectivity up to 1 Gbps, it might be too high for some users. In such scenarios, 150 Mbps plans offered by service providers might actually suit a lot of users’ needs from work, learning to leisure, gaming or streaming. Mentioned below are the best 150 Mbps broadband plans available in the country that offer value for your money.

ACT Broadband

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru; ACT provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with the pack. These OTT platforms include Zee5, Sony Liv and more.

BSNL

The state-owned telco, BSNL via its Bharat Fibre connection as well offers a plan that comes with OTT benefits and provides 150 Mbps speed. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

Reliance Jio

One of the leading ISPs in India, Jio offers a 150 Mbps broadband plan that comes with access to a few OTT Platforms. Being on the list of most reliable service providers in India, JioFiber offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Users get access to symmetrical upload and download speeds of 150 Mbps with this plan. The plan is listed as a popular plan on the website and offers subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms including yearlong access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now and more.

Alliance Broadband

Alliance provides a 150 Mbps broadband plan called ‘Cruise’. Users can get the ‘Cruise pack’ that offers 150 Mbps speed at a price tag of Rs 1,000 per month. The ISP offers truly unlimited broadband plans and no data limit is levied upon. However, with the 150 Mbps plan users have to pay the charges for six months upfront. Moreover, the 150 Mbps plan from Alliance Broadband comes with access to three-month Amazon Prime along with other OTT platforms such as Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV and more.

Tata Play Fiber

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband, also offers a 150 Mbps plan via its fibernet technology which provides faster and enhanced internet connectivity. The one-month plan from the ISP offering 150 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,050 to users. The FUP data limit levied on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB after which users can enjoy the internet at a speed of 3 Mbps. However, one of the drawbacks with Tata Play Fiber is that unlike the above two telcos it does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing their tariff plans. Users can also access the 150 Mbps plan for longer validity periods which include Rs 3,000 for a validity period of 3 months, Rs 5,100 for a period of six months and Rs 9,600 for a validity period of one year.