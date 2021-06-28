Bharti Airtel Upgrades Network Services in UP East

Bharti Airtel has just deployed additional spectrum in the Uttar Pradesh (East) circle. With this move, the telco’s network services in the region are expected to get a good boost. The second-largest telco in the country has deployed 28.2 MHz of additional spectrum in the circle. The additional spectrum has been deployed across several frequency bands. With the recent move, Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in the circle.

Bharti Airtel Has Deployed 28.2 MHz of Additional Spectrum in UP East

Bharti Airtel has deployed 28.2 MHz of additional spectrum in the UP East circle. The additional spectrum has been deployed in bands including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, and 2300 MHz. Along with the additional spectrum, Bharti Airtel has deployed advanced connectivity tools to enhance the network performance for the users.

Bharti Airtel has deployed 5 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band, 3.2 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, and 20 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band. With the additional spectrum and the additional tools deployed by Bharti Airtel in the UP East, the telco will be able to increase the data capacity of its networks and will allow users a faster and a seamless internet experience even during peak hours.

Further, the telco will be able to cover a wider area in the region and will boost the connectivity for travellers on the highways and the rail routes. Most of all, with the additional spectrum, the telco will be able to enhance connectivity indoors for the users.

Bharti Airtel now has 72.2 MHz of spectrum in the UP East circle, which is by far the most by any telco in the region. The 72.2 MHz of spectrum is spread across several frequency bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz. In the release note, Bharti Airtel said that with such dynamic and impressive spectrum holdings in the region, the telco is in a very good position to start offering 5G services as well.

It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel has already started testing 5G networks in India. The race between Jio and Airtel to launch 5G is on, and it will be interesting to see who comes on top.