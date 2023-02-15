Bharti Airtel has brought a new Rs 149 plan for users. The telco has silently added the plan to its offerings, and it comes with an OTT (over-the-top) benefit as well. Spotted by TelecomTalk first, Airtel's Rs 149 plan is very different from its Rs 148 plan. Both the Rs 149 and Rs 148 plans are data-only packs offered by the telco. Since these are data-only packs, you need a base active prepaid plan to utilise them. But right now, we won't talk about the Rs 148 plan as its benefits are already known. Let's talk about the newly added Rs 149 plan and understand why Airtel has brought this plan for the users.

Read More - Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 7 New Cities; 5G Now Live in All North-East States

Airtel Rs 149 Plan Benefits

The Rs 149 plan from Airtel comes with only 1GB of data. This plan doesn't have any standalone validity. Airtel has said that the validity of the Rs 149 plan will be the same as the existing pack of users. Along with the 1GB of data, users also get access to Xstream Premium for 30 days. For the unaware, Airtel Xstream Premium is an aggregated OTT content platform owned by Airtel that gives users access to content from 15+ OTT platforms in a single app.

You can watch the content from Airtel Xstream Premium on your tablet, smartphone or desktop. Now let's understand the motive behind introducing the Rs 149 plan.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Plus Launched in 5 New Cities of Haryana

Why Did Airtel Bring Rs 149 Pack?

It is crystal clear that Airtel wants to drive up the adoption of its OTT platform Xstream Premium. The telco is offering just 1GB of data with the Rs 149 plan. Clearly, this plan is not meant for users who want data. You can get 1GB of data pack from Airtel for Rs 149. This plan is meant for users who want access to the Airtel Xstream Premium platform. By subscribing to the Rs 149 plan of the telco, not only will the users get access to Xstream Premium for 30 days, but they will also get 1GB of data.

In case you want more data and don't care about the OTT benefit that this plan bundles, then you can go for the Rs 148 data-only pack. With this plan, users get 15GB of data, and the validity of this plan is the same as the user's existing plan. The Rs 149 plan is meant for users who want to watch OTT content.