Bharti Airtel and Jio Now Both Offer This Highly Demanded OTT Benefit to Users

Earlier, it was just Reliance Jio which offered the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Netflix to users. But now, Bharti Airtel has joined the league as well. Airtel Xstream Fiber, the fiber broadband service arm of Airtel, is now bundling Netflix with its two high-end plans. Jio also bundles Netflix with its broadband plans starting at Rs 1,499.

With Airtel, too, it is the same. The Rs 1,498 broadband plan from Airtel brings a free subscription to Netflix. With the Rs 1,498 plan, users get a basic subscription to Netflix, while with the Rs 3,999 plan, users get a premium subscription to the OTT platform.

Note that the basic subscription to Netflix costs Rs 199 per month while the premium subscription costs Rs 649.

With the Netflix basic subscription, users can only watch content on one screen at a time. But with the premium subscription, the content can be streamed on up to four screens simultaneously.

Netflix a Great Proposition to Sell High-End Plans

It is good of both JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber to bundle all of the major OTT platforms, including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime (Video, Music, and more) with their high-end broadband plans.

JioFiber has also started offering Entertainment plans starting at Rs 100 per month. With these entertainment plans, users on the 30 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans of the company can also get bundled OTT services.

It was a long wait for Airtel customers to see the benefit of Netflix on the premium broadband plans. Jio has been providing Netflix with its high-end plans for a long time.

The Rs 999 broadband plans from both Airtel and Jio also bring OTT subscriptions to the table, but they don’t include Netflix. To be more competitive than Airtel, Jio can add the Netflix basic subscription to the Rs 999 broadband plan as well. It might raise the cost for Jio, but it would certainly help the company in adding new users, which it is already doing pretty aggressively.