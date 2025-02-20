Batelco Joins GSMA Open Gateway Initiative to Drive Telecom Innovation



Batelco, part of Beyon, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GSMA, marking its official entry into the Open Gateway Initiative. This collaboration provides Batelco with access to a standardised framework of Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs), facilitating seamless integration and faster deployment of innovative services, the Bahraini telecommunications company announced on February 18.

Batelco Signs MoU with GSMA

The agreement was signed by Batelco's Chief Technology Officer and GSMA's Head of MENA at Beyon's headquarters in Hamala. Through this partnership, Batelco aims to deliver solutions across a range of use cases, including enhanced mobile edge computing, real-time fraud detection, advanced IoT connectivity, and optimised network slicing for enterprise customers.

Delivering Advanced 5G Solutions

Batelco's integration with GSMA's global connectivity platform will unlock advanced 5G capabilities, improve network efficiency, and enhance service scalability. Customers can expect better customer experience through seamless and interoperable services, according to the operator.

Executive Insights

Speaking on the partnership, Batelco's Chief Technology Officer said "This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to accelerate network advancements and bring leading-edge technology solutions to our customers. By aligning with an initiative focused on standardized, open network APIs, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering superior service quality and driving greater customer satisfaction.

"Moreover, this partnership positions Batelco at the forefront of global telecommunications innovation—enabling us to rapidly introduce new services, streamline integration with various platforms, and ultimately empower our customers with a more reliable, agile, and future-proof network experience," the CTO added.

GSMA's Head of MENA said: "Bahrain is a leader in 5G mobile network deployment and by unifying behind standardized global network APIs, the country's mobile operator and developer community can drive forward new 5G services that can digitally transform customer experiences for both individuals and businesses. Mobile operators are already helping digital businesses - such as banks and retailers - improve cybersecurity and reduce online fraud in the Middle East with the help of the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, and we'll see more rich opportunities develop in the areas such as media and entertainment and smart mobility, as 5G networks advance."

GSMA represents mobile operators worldwide, fostering industry collaboration and driving innovation through initiatives like the Open Gateway Initiative.