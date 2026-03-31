Near-Universal Banking Access Achieved; 99.92 Percent Villages Covered Within 5 km Radius

Reported by Kripa B 0

99.92 percent of villages now covered within 5 km radius; infrastructure gaps remain a key challenge.

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Highlights

  • 100 percent coverage achieved in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
  • JDD App enables real-time monitoring of financial inclusion.
  • RBI guidelines drive continuous rollout of banking outlets.

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Near-Universal Banking Access Achieved; 99.92 Percent Villages Covered Within 5 km Radius
The Government has made significant progress in expanding financial inclusion across the country, with 99.92% of villages now having access to a banking outlet within a 5-kilometre radius. This includes bank branches, Business Correspondents (BCs), and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) services. In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, full coverage has been achieved, ensuring all villages are served within the prescribed distance as of March 6, 2026.

GIS-Based Monitoring Through JDD App

The availability of banking infrastructure is being monitored through a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based platform known as the Jan Dhan Darshak (JDD) App. Data uploaded by banks on the application enables real-time tracking and assessment of banking access across rural and remote areas, the Finance Ministry said.




Full Coverage in Dadra and Nagar Haveli

“Based on the data uploaded by Banks on the JDD App., 99.92% villages in the country and 100% villages in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli are covered with banking outlets (Bank Branch / BC / IPPB) within a radius of 05 kms (as on 06.03.2026), according to an official statement from the Ministry of Finance dated March 30, 2026.

"The endeavour of the Government is to ensure availability of banking outlet [Bank branch / Business Correspondent (BC) / India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)] within 05 kilometres (kms) of all inhabited villages in the country," the Ministry said.

Infrastructure and Connectivity Remain Key Hurdles

Despite the progress, challenges remain in further expanding banking infrastructure. Key impediments include inadequate connectivity, lack of supporting infrastructure, and non-availability of suitable premises for setting up outlets in certain regions.

Ongoing Expansion Guided by RBI Norms

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s guidelines, the expansion of banking services in uncovered areas is an ongoing process. It is overseen by State Level Bankers’ Committees (SLBCs) and Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committees (UTLBCs), in coordination with state governments, banks, and other stakeholders. Banks evaluate proposals for new outlets based on regulatory guidelines, business plans, and commercial viability, often conducting field surveys before final decisions.

This information was provided by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, in the Lok Sabha on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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