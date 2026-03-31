OnePlus Nord 6 5G Camera Details Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Follow Us

oneplus nord 6 5g camera details confirmed

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch in just a few days, and now the device's camera specifications have been confirmed by the brand. OnePlus has already confirmed several details about the Nord 6 5G. The launch is on April 7, 2026, at 7 PM IST. The launch will take place virtually and it will be available in YouTube and other social media platforms of OnePlus India.




Let's take a look at the OnePlus Nord 6 5G camera details confirmed by the brand.

Read More - ColorOS 16 Gets More Secure and Efficient with March 2026 Update

OnePlus Nord 6 5G Camera Specifications (Confirmed)

OnePlus Nord 6 5G has a 50MP Sony main camera sensor with 'dual-axis' Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 32MP high-resolution front camera sensor. The Nord 6 5G can capture stable and high-quality 4K video at 60 FPS. The Nord 6 5G will support advanced HDR and color algorithms which power the OnePlus 15 cameras due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

There are many AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities confirmed by the brand for the Nord 6 5G, which includes things such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, and more.

Read More - OnePlus India Makes a Major Move for Consumers

The Nord 6 will feature a dedicated Plus Key on the side of the phone and then you get other AI tools such as AI Ghostwriter, and AI Scan. There are many IP ratings on the phone - IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. The front of the phone is protected by Crystal Guard Glass and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Stay tuned for more details about the device in the coming days.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

JioLover :

Reply tells you have no Idea what AGR is. AGR is not a tax. And also it is interest on…

Vodafone Idea to Expand 5G to 90 More Cities by…

Faraz :

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Infra Sharing Could Lead to Massive Conflicts internally. Also if BSNL becomes as good as Vi,…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Infra Sharing Could Lead to Massive…

Faraz :

5G SA don't just need towers upgradation. It needs backend or 5G core setup. That is quite costly and why…

Vodafone Idea to Expand 5G to 90 More Cities by…

Kunal :

Jio using bsnl network in madhya pradesh & chattisgarh circle. Where ever jio is absent, it clings on to Bsnl…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Infra Sharing Could Lead to Massive…

WIN :

Infra sharing is an old concept and even jio takes bsnl infrastructure as lease for ex: fiber, towers where they…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Infra Sharing Could Lead to Massive…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments