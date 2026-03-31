OnePlus Nord 6 5G will launch in just a few days, and now the device's camera specifications have been confirmed by the brand. OnePlus has already confirmed several details about the Nord 6 5G. The launch is on April 7, 2026, at 7 PM IST. The launch will take place virtually and it will be available in YouTube and other social media platforms of OnePlus India.









Let's take a look at the OnePlus Nord 6 5G camera details confirmed by the brand.

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OnePlus Nord 6 5G Camera Specifications (Confirmed)

OnePlus Nord 6 5G has a 50MP Sony main camera sensor with 'dual-axis' Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 32MP high-resolution front camera sensor. The Nord 6 5G can capture stable and high-quality 4K video at 60 FPS. The Nord 6 5G will support advanced HDR and color algorithms which power the OnePlus 15 cameras due to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

There are many AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities confirmed by the brand for the Nord 6 5G, which includes things such as AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, and more.

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The Nord 6 will feature a dedicated Plus Key on the side of the phone and then you get other AI tools such as AI Ghostwriter, and AI Scan. There are many IP ratings on the phone - IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings. The front of the phone is protected by Crystal Guard Glass and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Stay tuned for more details about the device in the coming days.