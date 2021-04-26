Asianet Giga Fibernet and Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps Plan Is Very Similar

Asianet Giga Fibernet is a private internet service provider (ISP) that has its trenches deep in the Southern region of India. The company has highlighted on its website about the unparalleled reach that it has in Kerala. Apart from Kerala, it also provides services in Andhra Pradesh (AP), Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

The highest speed broadband plan that it offers comes with 200 Mbps speed. When we analysed, its monthly price was essentially the same as that of Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps plan. Both the companies offer a very similar 200 Mbps plan; let’s take a look at what users get when they buy either of the plans.

Asianet Giga Fibernet 200 Mbps Plan

Asianet Giga Fibernet offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 3,999 for four months. This means that the monthly cost of the plans is Rs 1,000. The company has said that users will get free installation with the plan. The fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit of the plan is between 3,000GB to 5,500GB per month. The company hasn’t explicitly mentioned the FUP data that users get with this plan, but it will be at least 3,000GB of data.

Further, users will be eligible to get a free cable TV connection from the company with this plan. The offer is only limited to users buying a new fiber internet connection. All the customers will be provided with a Rs 150 credit every month for up to six months for subscription charges.

The company has mentioned on its website that it will offer dual-band modems to users. Also, there is a one-time activation charge that will be non-refundable. The modems that users get will be the property of the company and will be returned when the connection is discontinued. Also, note that none of the prices mentioned above is inclusive of taxes. There will be 18% GST applied on Rs 3,999 at the time of payment.

Airtel Xstream Fiber 200 Mbps Plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber offers its 200 Mbps plan for Rs 999 per month as well. Even the three months plan from the company comes for the same price. The FUP data that users get with this plan is 3,300GB. But Airtel Xstream Fiber offers over-the-top (OTT) benefits with its plans that Asianet Giga Fibernet doesn’t.

The company doesn’t take any installation charges from the users if they are going for the three months plans. Further, users can opt for the Xstream Box from Airtel Digital TV for a one-time fully refundable cost of Rs 1,500 at the time of purchase of the fiber connection. Also, there is a free fixed voice-calling connection included with the plan.

Which Company Offers a Better 200 Mbps Broadband Plan

There are a few things that need to be considered before we outright choose a winner. First of all, we expect Asianet Giga Fibernet to provide users with 5,500GB of FUP data for the month because it is the most expensive plan that the company offers.

Second, in the case of OTT benefits, Airtel Xstream Fiber is much ahead since Asianet doesn’t offer a single OTT benefit to the users. For installation costs, Airtel doesn’t take anything from the customers when they are going for at least the 3 months plan. On the other hand, Asianet charges Rs 1,000 for the same.

Both the companies offer DTH connections with their fiber broadband plans to the new users. However, with Airtel Xstream Fibre, it is completely refundable, and the users get the Xstream Box which is powered by Android and will allow users to stream OTT content on the go.

That said, at the end of the day, there are some upsides to Asianet’s fiber plan and some upsides to Airtel’s fiber plan. It will totally depend on the user if he/she would go for OTT benefits with Airtel or more data with Asianet.