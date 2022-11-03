Arrcus Expands Operations in India, Hires New Personnel

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, has expanded into India with fresh hiring. The company has hired Ashutosh Sharma as the new head of engineering and also expanded its TAC customer support and engineering teams. This is the right time for a company such as Arrcus to expand in India because the telecom operators are finally rolling out 5G. Arrcus can build partnerships with the telcos and add value to their business and their customers' lives. India is the second-largest telecom market in the world and promises great revenues for a company that can lock in customers and build trust.

In September, the Indian government sold spectrum worth $19 billion to the Indian telcos. Further, in October, Airtel and Jio, two of the prominent telecom players in the country, launched 5G services. While 4G is going to be a prominent part of customers' lives in the coming years, 5G is also going to scale rapidly as the telcos roll it out in different parts of the country.

To lead the expanding India team, Arrcus has hired industry veteran Sharma. A seasoned operational leader, Ashutosh brings to Arrcus more than 25 years of experience in networking. He previously held engineering leadership roles at leading companies like Cisco, Citrix, Ericsson and Motorola. He has a proven track record of success in engineering, architecting, developing and delivering complex, distributed software solutions and products.

“India has extraordinary talent, and we are excited to welcome Ashutosh to our team as we expand in the region to support our continued global growth,” said Shekar Ayyar, CEO and chairman at Arrcus. “This expansion emphasizes our commitment to this important market and highlights Arrcus’ continued momentum.”

Additionally, a key area of growth for Arrcus is in global customer support. Arrcus is also expanding its TAC support and customer engineering team in India. This greatly enhances Arrcus’ ability to provide “follow-the-sun” 24 x 7 technical support.