Samsung Galaxy S23 US Model Specs Leaked on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch in early 2023, with three models including the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

  • The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus scored 1485 in the single-core round and 4844 points in the multi-core round, respectively, on Geekbench.
  • The smartphone is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an octa-core processor.
  • The primary core runs at 3.36 GHz and cores run at 2.80 Hz.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with model number SM-S916U was spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench this week.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus scored 1485 in the single-core round and 4844 points in the multi-core round, respectively, on Geekbench. This listing shows that the phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit later this month.

According to a Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will likely boot Android 13 OS out of the box and come with 8GB of RAM, but we think there may be other options at launch. The smartphone is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, an octa-core processor.

The primary core runs at 3.36 GHz and cores run at 2.80 Hz. The processor is paired with an Adreno 740 GPU. So far, that's pretty much all we know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus via Geekbench.

Rumoured Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Specs

Previous leaks claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the region, the phone could be powered by either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC or an Exynos 2300 chipset. Moving on to optics, the Galaxy S23 could have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It might have a 12-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

