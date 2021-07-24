Apple Music has been the Cupertino Giant’s take on music streaming and, with this platform, the company offers some audio features that make it worth the shift to iOS or macOS.

But now, it seems that the need to shift to iOS to enjoy the exact same features might not be required, as Apple Music listeners on Android will now be able to take advantage of the Dolby Atmos based Spatial Audio and lossless-quality streaming quality. The feature debuted on macOS, iPadOS and iOS, a month ago. The latest Android update adds support for both.

Apple Lossless and Spatial Audio on Android!

For those of you wondering, Lossless audio should be available to almost all Android handsets. Apple does provide the same sort of warnings as it does on iOS, such as the use of significantly more data on lossless.

Much like on the Apple handsets, the company also advises the use of external hardware such as DACs to enjoy hi-res lossless audio. Do note that Spatial Audio on Android seems to be very limited in comparison, as the feature does seem to work with almost all headphones, as is the case with iPhones, but, Apple states that there is the need for Dolby Atmos support to enable the same.

On the Pixel 4A 5G, there is no option for the Dolby Atmos amidst the audio section of Apple Music’s settings on the app. There are certain flagships that have support for the same, so it will vary from handset to handset.

It is interesting to note that the beta version of Apple Music for Android had tipped off the support for lossless and hi-res audio before an official announcement, but the same is now finally being offered on the Apple Music app for Android.

This comes after Apple announced that it was finally going to offer the two new features in India, with the features allowing users to opt for enhanced audio quality given the sort of music being listened to.

The only requirement is that of the right equipment to make use of the technology. When it comes to how you can turn it on, there are two methods to do the same, either via the iPhone or the Mac. For anyone wondering, on the iPhone, users can make use of the same by starting the Settings app>Tapping on the audio quality option.