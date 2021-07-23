Confused About the OnePlus Nord 2, Here Are Your Top Alternatives

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord 2 5G in India and Europe, with the device featuring some key upgrades over the original OnePlus Nord, which was launched back in July of 2020.

For those of you who missed it, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. This panel comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz. There is also a single-punch-hole on top, housing a 32MP selfie snapper.

Performance on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is handled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor, coupled with OxygenOS 11.3. Software support is also pretty decent, with the OnePlus Nord 2 having been confirmed to get two OS updates and three years of software support.

Cameras too are decent, with the device sporting a triple-camera module with a primary 50MP IMX766 sensor with support for dual video, group shot 2.0 and nightscape ultra. Storage options are topped at 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The battery on the handset is a 4500 mAh unit with support for 65W fast charging. The device has dual-5G SIM card slots and Wi-Fi 6 technology to ensure that the user gets the fastest network speeds.

But, with all this said, are there alternatives to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and, if so, which one should you pick? We list out some key competitors to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, for those who might be confused as to whether the Nord is the best device in the segment.

What are the Best Alternatives to the OnePlus Nord 2?

Some of the key devices that can take on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G come from the likes of Samsung, Google and OnePlus. Confused? Don’t be, as we will list out what sets these alternatives apart, rather than listing out the specifications.

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Yet to Be Launched in India): The 2021 Samsung mid-ranger that has been launched in other markets and is soon tipped to be launch in India is more than capable of taking on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

From offering a better display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a better primary sensor and better software support, there are some things the Samsung device gets right. It does lose out on overall performance and charging speeds, but, you win some and you lose some, so this is a question of making a choice.

2. Google Pixel 4A: The Google Pixel 4A is the cheapest current-gen offering from Google with a focus on optics more than processing power. If you don’t game a lot or are not a heavy user, it might just be the best option for you.

With software that can hands-down beat even OnePlus and optics that punch above its weight, the Google Pixel 4A is a solid all-rounder. 5G won’t be there for you, but, if you don’t care about it too much, just go for the Pixel.

3. OnePlus Nord: Whilst we did report that the device had been discontinued, if you can get them off some shelves during a stock clearance sale, you won’t go wrong with the OG Nord. With a loss in terms of 65W charging and the new chipset, there is not much else separating the two devices.