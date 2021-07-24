Reliance Jio Is the Only Company That Offers This Plan

Reliance Jio is the number one ranked telecom operator in India. The telco has changed the way Indians look at 4G data and mobile networks. Jio is known for providing cheaper prepaid plans than its competitors namely Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel. For the unaware, there is also a prepaid plan that Reliance Jio offers which no other company does. The plan that I am talking about is a newly introduced one and it is frankly strange that none of the other operators are offering it even now. Let’s take a look at that plan.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan That No Other Company Offers

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 3,499 prepaid plan. It is a fairly new offering from the company and comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for 365 days. The highlight of the prepaid plan is the amount of data that it offers. With the Reliance Jio Rs 3,499 prepaid plan, users get 3GB of daily data for the entire year.

Note that none of the other operators including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel offers this kind of plan. Sure, both Airtel and Vi offer users a 3GB daily data; but they offer it with a limited validity of 84 days. So after 84 days, you will have to recharge again and again. But that’s not the case with Reliance Jio’s Rs 3,499 prepaid plan. Here users only need to recharge once a year and enjoy the benefits of the plan throughout 365 days.

Note that there are no major over-the-top (OTT) benefits available with this plan. The additional benefits that users get with the Rs 3,499 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio are of JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, JioSecurity, and JioNews.

With this plan, users essentially get 1GB of data for Rs 3.19 which is very cheap. Post the consumption of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data for the day, the internet speed for the users will drop to 64 Kbps.

An OTT benefit such as Disney+ Hotstar VIP would have been good with this plan to make it more attractive. However, it is still a win-win plan for Jio and its customers. The telco has no direct competition for any other operator in this segment and the customers get very cheap data with the plan. It would be great to see Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel coming out with such a plan as well since it would add to the market competition and wherever there is competition, there is innovation.