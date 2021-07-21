Apple Might Finally Offer Cheaper 5G Smartphone

Apple, the premium smartphone maker, is expected to completely ditch making 4G iPhones. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to embrace 5G and only go ahead with manufacturing 5G iPhones from 2022. This also includes the anticipated iPhone SE 2022, which is expected to run on Apple’s A14 Bionic. Note that this doesn’t mean Apple’s iPhones won’t support 4G at all. The company might want to ensure that every device that it launches is future proof and the customer has no hesitation in purchasing it. The development comes directly from a Nikkei report.

Apple Saying Goodbye to 4G iPhones

The Nikkei report suggests that Apple might bring 5G connectivity to the iPhone SE 2022. This will mean that users will get a cheaper 5G iPhone in the market, which might be good for Apple’s revenues.

The iPhone 12 series is powered by the A14 Bionic, and if the same processor is used on the iPhone SE 3, 5G connectivity won’t be an issue. As for the iPhone 13 series, there’s no doubt that every smartphone in the series will be 5G supportive.

This would even be a timely launch for Apple in the Indian market since 5G will only arrive in India in the first half of 2022 after the spectrum auctions are concluded. If the iPhone SE 3 comes with 5G connectivity, Apple can comfortably shut down the ‘mini’ line of devices.

The iPhone 12 mini devices didn’t get a very great response from the market because they weren’t too cheap compared to the iPhone 12 but only smaller in size. The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier said that the iPhone SE 3 wouldn’t be too different from the iPhone SE 2020 in size, design and form factor.

Honestly, it would be great to see Apple coming out with a futuristic design on the iPhone SE 2021 or iPhone SE 3 and gain the interest of users.