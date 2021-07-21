Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Is Perfect for Budget Segment

Samsung has just launched a new smartphone in India, namely the ‘Galaxy M21 2021’ edition. The Samsung Galaxy m21 2021 Edition is aimed at people who want to go for a budget smartphone and still get a good experience out of it. Since it is a 4G support device, users can experience the power of fast-internet with it. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch at the top center and comes with a big battery for enabling users to keep using the smartphone for a long time. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has launched with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The smartphone comes running on Android 11 out of the box.

The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is powered by the same octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC that we saw in its predecessor. The smartphone comes packed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the optics department, there is a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front is a 20MP lens for video calling and selfies.

It is a 4G VoLTE supportive device that can also support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. For charging, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and the device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Price

The Samsung Galaxy M21 202 Edition has been launched in two different variants in India. The base variant with 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 12,499, and the second variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,499. The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has launched in two colours - Charcoal Black and Arctic Blue. The device will be available for sale from July 26, 12 PM via Amazon and the official website of Samsung India.