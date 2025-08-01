Apple Registers Record Revenue in India Yet Again

Apple has registered record revenue for the India market in Q3. At this point, the Cupertino tech giant is posting record revenues in India every quarter that goes by. This also shows the rising demand for ultra-premium smartphones in India. The sales for Apple was naturally led by the iPhones. In the April - June 2025 quarter, as per Counterpoint Research, iPhone 16 was the most shipped device. Apple saw double digit growth in revenues driven by the phone, Mac, and services business.









Apple has already opened two official company owned retail stores in India - one in Mumbai (BKC) and one in Delhi (Saket). The company plans to open four more retail stores in the near future. As per the industry experts, Apple will likely unveil the new stores right before the festive season of Diwali starts in India. In September, Apple will also launch new iPhones, so that would be a great time for the company to open these stores.

The four new stores are coming in - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Noida. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple said during the company's earnings call, "We recently launched the Apple Store online in Saudi Arabia, and we couldn’t be more excited to open new stores in the UAE and India later this year."

Apple earlier this year launched the affordable iPhone 16e. It will likely get a larger discount in the upcoming sale on e-commerce platforms ahead of the festive season. Apple is also scaling its manufacturing in India. The recent announcement from US President Donald Trump confirms that India will have a 25% tariff rate, which would hurt Apple's imports to the US from the country. Earlier this year, Apple had flown in several shipments of iPhones to ensure smooth supply of the iPhones at regular margins/rates can be maintained. It will be interesting to see what happens ahead.