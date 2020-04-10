Apple iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 Likely to Launch on April 15: Everything You Should Know

Highlights iPhone 9 to launch on April 15

The phone will likely arrive in two variants - iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus

Three storage options to be available - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Apple’s iPhone lineup is arguably one of the best in the world. Talking about Apple’s latest iPhone, which is said to be launched on April 15, it is called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2. Last time Apple came out with the iPhone SE, it surprised everyone with how low its price was. No one expects iPhones to be cheap or for that matter, any of the Apple product to be. The same is expected from the iPhone 9; it is expected to be priced at $399, which is roughly Rs 30,000. Earlier the launch date was supposed to be April 5, but now the new reports suggest that Apple is going to launch it on April 15, 2020.

Apple iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2: Rumoured Specifications

The iPhone 9 will likely be equipped with an A13 Bionic chip. For those who are unaware, this is the same chip which is used in the iPhone 11 series. So you can expect the smartphone to be fast. According to the rumours, the iPhone 9 may come in three different storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. It is also expected that the design of the iPhone 9 will be a lot similar to iPhone 8, which is not a bad thing considering iPhone 8 had a pretty beautiful body. That said, the phone will look dated in 2020 with the bezels all around the front.

iPhone 9 Price To Be A Major Factor in Sales

The Apple iPhone 9 is going to give a healthy competition to the likes of OnePlus, Samsung and other smartphone brands which sell their devices in the price range of the Rs 40,000 segment. OnePlus is coming out with its latest flagship model OnePlus 8 on April 14, a day before the expected launch of iPhone 9. It will be interesting to see how tough a competition iPhone 9 can give to the OnePlus 8. The new iPhone will come with one other variant as well, the iPhone 9 Plus which is expected to have a 5.4-inch screen as compared to the 4.7-inch display on the iPhone 9.