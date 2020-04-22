Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone SE Plus Launch Reportedly Delayed

Highlights Apple’s iPhone 12 to go into mass production in September

iPhone 12 to come in two sizes, 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch

iPhone SE Plus to be pushed ahead to the second half of 2021

Coronavirus has impacted the business industry quite negatively. All the business plans have been delayed, and the schedules have been changed. Apple is supposed to launch the iPhone 12 later this year. But chances are that it may get delayed. According to some reports, the online qualification process for the iPhone 12 had already started. But the disruption caused by the global pandemic – coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a one month delay in the engineering verification testing process that Apple follows. Apple iPhone 12 is not the only iPhone that is likely to be delayed for launch, but with it, there is Apple iPhone SE Plus as well. Apple recently launched the iPhone SE, and the smartphone manufacturer is also looking to roll out its iPhone SE Plus in future. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has posted this.

Apple To Start Manufacturing iPhone 12 Later This Year

Local employees have been dumped over a lot of extra work by Apple to get the online qualification process for the iPhone 12 rolling. This is the reason there is a one month delay in the engineering verification testing. According to a report, there are multiple iPhone 12 models coming. Now, another report suggests that 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 models are going to enter the production stage later in September this year. The bigger iPhone 12 sized 6.1-inch will go into production a month later because of its sophisticated design.

5G Mmwave iPhone To Be Delayed As Well

There is a strong possibility that users might not get the mmWave 5G technology with the upcoming iPhones. This is because the design of the antenna in package (AiP) changes which were introduced earlier this year. With this, the test labs are also closed at the moment. Coming to the rumoured iPhone SE Plus which doesn’t have an official name yet, its launch date is also going to be pushed ahead. Some reports suggest that the iPhone SE Plus will be launched in the second half of 2021. It is interesting to note that Apple hasn’t confirmed anything regarding the official status of iPhone SE Plus yet.