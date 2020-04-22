Bharti Airtel Corporate Postpaid Plans: Rs 299 Starting Price, Up to 500GB Data and More

Highlights Bharti Airtel offers four Corporate postpaid plans

Lowest Corporate Postpaid plan is priced at Rs 299 per month

Corporates get the subscription of OTT platforms like Zee5 and Amazon Prime

Bharti Airtel has been supporting the corporate industry by offering lucrative postpaid benefits plans to ensure that business operations run smoothly without any external hassle. Bharti Airtel provides exclusive plans to corporates which are bundled with benefits exclusively designed as per the business needs. The exclusive benefits include comprehensive outdoor coverage which covers nearly 450k 4G sites deployed by the telco giant with unmatched spectrum depth. Also, to ensure seamless connectivity in the workspace, Bharti Airtel offers the best indoor coverage where users can make phone calls by just connecting to Wi-Fi or Hotspots for clear voice quality. Bharti Airtel currently has four different postpaid plans to corporates. Here are all the details of the corporate postpaid offerings by Bharti Airtel.

Benefits Under Rs 299 Monthly Rental Plan

Bharti Airtel has kept the pricing of corporate postpaid plans economical and affordable so that corporates don’t feel the burden of Monthly rental in their business operations. The most economical and cheapest corporate postpaid plan is priced at Rs 299. Bharti Airtel has bundled various benefits in the Rs 299 monthly rental plan. Corporates opting for this plan gets 10GB 3G/4G Data along with 100 SMS. To ensure that corporates are connected with each other, Bharti Airtel offers unlimited calls and various Airtel thanks benefits which include Wynk Music, Antivirus, subscription of Shaw Academy and Airtel Xstream. Taking care of exclusive benefits, the Rs 299 monthly rental plan is packed with Airtel Call Manager, which gives the freedom to corporates to manage their incoming calls.

Benefits Under Rs 399 Monthly Rental Plan

This is the second most affordable plan by Bharti Airtel, which offers special incentives to corporates. In this plan, corporates get 50GB 3G/4G data. Bharti Airtel offers same 100 SMS and unlimited calls benefits in this plan. Since users pay 100 Rs extra in this plan, Bharti Airtel provides all the Airtel Thanks Benefits which includes Hello Tune, Subscription of Wynk Music and Shaw Academy. Not only this, but telco giant also offers a subscription of Airtel Xstream where corporates can enjoy premium streaming content. Antivirus is also included in Rs 399 monthly rental plan offered by Bharti Airtel. Talking about exclusive benefits, Bharti Airtel offers Airtel Call manager along with G Suite. The G suite offers Gmail for business, Docs, Sheets and Slides. Corporate also gets Google Drive, where they can back up their files securely. In exclusive corporates benefits, Bharti Airtel also offers Tracemate in Rs 399 monthly rental plan.

Benefits Under Rs 499 Monthly Rental Plan

Corporates opting for this plan gets the best service and exclusive benefits. Bharti Airtel offers 100GB 3G/4G data to users which is packed with 100 SMS. Unlimited Local/STD/Roaming calls are also included in this plan. Talking about Airtel Thanks Benefits, Corporates get Subscriptions of Antivirus, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music. Bharti Airtel has included added benefits in this plan to ensure that corporates enjoy their free hours by offering subscriptions of Zee5 and Amazon Prime which shows premium streaming content. Bharti Airtel also offers a subscription of Juggernaut Books where users can get thousands of books to read and attain knowledge. As of Exclusive corporate benefits, Bharti Airtel offers Airtel Call Manager along with G suite and Tracemate.

Benefits Under Rs 1,599 Monthly Rental Plan

This is the costliest and highest offering by Bharti Airtel in the Corporate Postpaid Plans. Users opting this plan get the highest and best benefits by telco giant to ensure that corporate operations run smoothly. In this plan, Corporates get massive 500GB of 3G/4G data to fulfil their browsing and entertainment purpose. Not only this, but users also get 100 SMS day along with Unlimited Local/STD/Roaming calls. Revealing about the Airtel Thanks Benefits, users get the subscription of Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Juggernaut Books, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy and Antivirus. Corporates nearly get the subscription of almost every Airtel thanks Benefits. In Rs 1,599 monthly rental plan, Bharti Airtel offers an exclusive subscription of Airtel Call Manager, G Suite and Tracemate.

Bharti Airtel has packed the corporate postpaid plans by including subscriptions of OTT platforms like Zee5 and Amazon Prime. The telco has also included the subscription of Airtel Xstream and Juggernaut Books so that every need and the problem of business enterprise is solved.