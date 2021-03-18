Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 Launched in India at Affordable Prices

Ambrane Dots 38 and Ambrane NeoBuds 33 have been announced by Ambrane for the India market

    Ambrane Dots 38 and Ambrane NeoBuds 33 have been announced by Ambrane for the India market. Both the products are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that offer long battery life to the users. The Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 each are priced under Rs 1,500, which means they are very launched to target users who want affordable products. Each of them supports Bluetooth 5.0 and come with touch-sensitive areas for allowing users to adjust music and call.

    Ambrane Dots 38 Specifications

    The Ambrane Dots 38 support Bluetooth 5.0 and feature a 10mm dynamic driver. There is a multi-functional touch sensor along with an in-built microphone for controlling calls, music, and activating voice assistant.

    The earbuds come with IPX4 water-resistant rating. They can provide up to four hours of performance on a full charge and up to 16 hours when combined with the charging case. There is a USB Type-C port in the charging case that enables the earphones to be fully charged in 1.5 hours.

    Ambrane NeoBuds 33 Specifications

    Ambrane NeoBuds 33 come with similar specifications as that of the Ambrane Dots 38. There is a 10mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.0, multifunctional touch sensor, and IPX4 water-resistant rating.

    These earbuds can provide up to 3.5 hours of performance on a full charge and up to 15 hours when combined with a charging case. It also has a USB Type-C port in the charging case with the same speed as the Ambrane Dots 38.

    Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 Price

    Ambrane Dots 38 will be available in a single white colour option only. It is priced at Rs 1,299 on the company’s website and will be available on Flipkart soon.

    Ambrane NeoBuds 33 will be available in two colour options – Black and White. It is priced at Rs 1,199 and is also available on the company’s website at the moment.

