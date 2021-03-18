Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation Available

PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One users can get the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor trilogy if they wish to

By March 18th, 2021 AT 6:12 PM
  • Games
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    tomb-raider-definitive-survivor-xbox-playstation

    PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One users can get the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor trilogy if they wish to. The game will also be available for users owning a PlayStation 5 (PS5) or Xbox X/S series consoles.

    Users who want to get the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy can now get it from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. The PS4 users will have to pay more for the trilogy than the Xbox users.

    According to the pricing listed on the respective platforms, PS4 users will have to pay Rs 2,999 for the game, while Xbox One users will only have to pay Rs 1,199. Do note that the discount on the game for Xbox users is only there for 15 days.

    Also, the PS4 users who have PS Plus can get the game for Rs 1,199 only.

    The Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle Details

    For the unaware, the bundle of the game comes with Tomb Raider 2013, Rise of the Tomb Raider 2015, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider 2018. Adding to this, all the games will come with the story DLC they got over the last decade since the time the original issue came.

    It is worth noting that this bundle might not come for PC. This is because it is only listed for gaming consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One. The game was earlier leaked, all thanks to a listing on the Microsoft Store.

    There is also going to be a fourth game in the series. It was confirmed by Crystal Dynamics, a video game developer that is plenty busy with Marvel’s Avengers for the last few years.

    The studio said that the fourth game would unify the timelines of the three parts. Further, Netflix is also going to release an anime adaptation of Tomb Raider sometime soon. A sequel for the Tomb Raider movie is also coming.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’, Indian Government’s Mobile App Store to Get Boost

    The Indian government’s own mobile app store, called the ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’, hosts more than 965 applications from several different...

    module-4-img

    Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Bundle for Xbox and PlayStation Available

    PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One users can get the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor trilogy if they wish to. The...

    module-4-img

    Ambrane Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 Launched in India at Affordable Prices

    Ambrane Dots 38 and Ambrane NeoBuds 33 have been announced by Ambrane for the India market. Both the products are...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel is the New Reliance Jio, Adds 5.8 Million Users in January: Trai

    module-4-img

    How to Change Airtel Broadband Password

    module-4-img

    OTT Platforms Future Evoke Polarizing Response from Analysts

    module-4-img

    iQoo Neo 5 With 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched