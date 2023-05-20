Airtel 4G Hotspot Plans for Working on the Go

Airtel offers Airtel WiFi 4G hotspot, providing users with uninterrupted connectivity while on the move. In a world where staying connected is essential for productivity, Airtel's portable WiFi device ensures that working professionals can enjoy high-speed internet access even when they are away from home or the office.

Airtel WiFi 4G hotspot

With the Airtel WiFi 4G hotspot, users can have uninterrupted connectivity with advanced multi-input-multi output (MIMO) technology. Airtel My WiFi device allows users to connect to a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, enabling them to access their favourite shows, browse the web, and work efficiently, regardless of their location.

Connect Multiple Devices Simultaneously

Airtel My WiFi hotspot allows users to connect up to 10 Wi-Fi-enabled devices simultaneously. Whether you have a 4G device or not, you can now enjoy the benefits of high-speed internet connectivity on multiple devices, providing a seamless online experience for both personal and professional use.

Airtel WiFi 4G Hotspot Plans

Airtel understands the needs of working professionals and has tailored its My WiFi plans to cater specifically to their requirements. With monthly rental plans starting at Rs 299, Airtel offers generous internet data allowances and SMS benefits. Moreover, customers have the option to avail a free dongle with an 18-month lock-in period, adding even more value to their subscription.

Let's take a look at the monthly Airtel 4G My WiFi postpaid plans available, as Airtel offers a range of plans to suit the diverse needs of its customers.

For a monthly rental of Rs 299, users can enjoy up to 30 GB of internet data and send up to 100 SMS per day. If you require more data, the Rs 349 plan provides up to 65 GB of internet data with the same SMS benefits.

For those who demand even higher data allowances, the Rs 399 plan offers up to 85 GB of internet data and 100 SMS per day, along with additional benefits like Google Workspace and Mobile Tracking of assets or people.

Lastly, the Rs 499 plan offers a generous internet data limit of up to 125 GB, 100 SMS per day, and the added benefits of Google Workspace and Mobile Tracking.

Setting up Airtel 4G Wi-Fi hotspot

Setting up the Airtel WiFi 4G hotspot is a hassle-free process. Users simply need to insert their Airtel 4G SIM card into the device and switch it on. There is no complex installation required, allowing users to instantly access the internet with 4G like speeds. Additionally, Airtel 4G hotspot device boasts a powerful battery backup that can last up to 6 hours, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity throughout the day.

The Airtel WiFi 4G hotspot device is designed to offer customers a cable-free internet connection. It is the ideal solution for working individuals who require limited internet access but still desire high-speed connectivity for browsing the web and accomplishing work tasks on their laptops, smartphones, or tablets.

Airtel Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G Device

According to multiple media reports, Bharti Airtel is almost ready with 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and private networks, and the telco is looking to tap Business to Business (B2B) customers aggressively. Airtel has already demonstrated several 5G use cases and has an advantage in the B2B position, where the telco can leverage 5G FWA.